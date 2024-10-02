AirPods 4 secretly added an Apple Watch's best accessibility feature (kind of)

The Apple Watch's Double Tap gesture control has changed the way we see accessibility on wearables. By simply double tapping with the index finger and thumb, users can operate their watch one-handed – an essential feature for individuals with limited mobility in one hand or those seeking hands-free convenience.
However, many might not know that Apple has brought this concept to the AirPods 4, albeit in a more limited fashion. The new, hidden capacitive button on the front of the earbuds' case can be tapped twice to initiate pairing or reset the device, adding a bit of functional elegance similar to the Apple Watch's intuitive gesture.
While the double tap gesture here doesn’t offer the same wide range of controls, it does bring an accessible, simple-to-use feature that AirPods users will appreciate, especially for quick actions like pairing.
This addition, although subtle, speaks to Apple’s broader focus on incorporating accessibility features into everyday devices, making tech more usable for all. The fact that it builds on the Apple Watch’s well-loved Double Tap gesture – even if only in a small way – gives it extra appeal.
The inclusion of this feature, even in a limited capacity, underscores how Apple is making accessible technology a standard, not just a niche addition. It’s a small but noteworthy improvement that could signal future AirPods updates to include more advanced gesture controls.
While the AirPods 4's Double Tap feature doesn't offer the same range of accessibility as the Apple Watch, it’s a nod to Apple’s continuous effort to make its devices easier to use for everyone – one tap at a time.
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.