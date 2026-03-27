DJI's "small and mighty" 4K drone with True Vertical Filming options just got a £100 price cut
Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo drops to a nearly all-time low price
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DJI's mega-popular Mini 4K just recently dropped to its lowest price – sadly, it's back to nearly full price now – but I found another offer from the brand that's worth taking a look at, especially if you're considering taking your piloting skills to the next level.
Shop all drone deals on Amazon
The Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo is currently down to £756.03, which is pretty much the cheapest it's ever been, apart from that one day in late January when it strangely dropped to £710. That must have been a pricing anomaly, and if you managed to grab one, then good for you! For the rest of us, this is as cheap as it gets!
DJI’s Mini 5 Pro Fly More Combo bundles everything you need to stay airborne longer, including extra batteries, a charging hub, carry case and controller. It’s a smart pick for frequent flyers who want extended flight time and fewer interruptions.
I had a look at some of the Amazon reviews, and they are as glowing as you'd expect. The top review currently says, "If you’re on the fence and worried about being a beginner, don’t be. This is an incredible drone, very approachable, and capable of producing amazing results straight out of the box. Easily one of the best purchases I’ve made in a long time."
Another one calls the DJI Mini 5 Pro "small and mighty," adding that it "moves much quicker through the air than the previous models." One person says it's "Another winner from DJI, my new best mini drone." Long story short, people seem to like it.
It’s easy to see why people are so obsessed. The DJI Mini 5 Pro packs serious hardware into a sub-250g body, including a 1-inch 50MP CMOS sensor that captures detailed stills and 4K video at up to 120fps for slow motion.
The upgraded 225° rotating gimbal enables true vertical shooting without cropping, while 10-bit D-Log M and HDR support give you more flexibility in post.
Flight performance is equally impressive, with up to 36 minutes of battery life and DJI’s O4+ transmission system delivering a stable signal at long range.
Safety features include omnidirectional obstacle sensing, now enhanced with forward-facing LiDAR for improved low-light flying.
You also get upgraded ActiveTrack 360, QuickShots, around 42GB of internal storage and fast wireless file transfers, making it as capable for content creation as it is easy to fly.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
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