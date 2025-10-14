Instax mini LiPlay+ could be the perfect blend of retro photography with a modern twist
Fujifilm's second "hybrid" instant camera brings a swathe of feature upgrades to the party
Quick Summary
A second hybrid instant camera has been announced by Fujifilm – this time with a selfie cam and smartphone connectivity over Bluetooth.
The Instax mini LiPlay+ will be available from the end of October, priced at £189.99.
Fujilfilm continues to mix retro instant camera cool with modern day features with the Instax mini LiPlay+ – its second take on a combined camera with both instant photo printing and digital skills.
Not only tweaked in design, it adds several key new features to make your pictures more interesting – including audio and smartphone connectivity.
Perhaps the biggest change between generations is the addition of a selfie camera on the screen side of the camera – a first for any Instax camera. This allows for wide-angle selfies through its dedicated lens with a focal length of 28mm (the equivalent to 35mm film).
It has an f2.2 aperture, while the main camera has an f2.0 aperture and the same focal length.
The sensor has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1920 – which isn't massive in terms of megapixels, but this is an instant camera first and foremost, with the ability to print small, fun photos.
It can also link with your iPhone or Android device, through a dedicated LiPlay+ app. This will enable you to add effects, touch up your images, add stickers or text, and then send them back to the camera to print them out.
Remarkably, you can also add sound features to images through the app, with the ability to record 3-second audio clips and, once printed, the pictures will include a QR code that will play the sound when scanned.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The app's Instax Sound Album will also turn multiple photos into custom animated videos with sound and music.
The Instax mini LiPlay+ will be available from 30 October from the official website and multiple retailers, priced at £189.99 in the UK.
Some stores are now taking preorders for the Sand Beige and Midnight Blue variants, including Amazon.
The camera takes Instax mini film, which is readily available – with a new Soft Glitter instant film pack also coming at the end of the month, priced at £8.99.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.