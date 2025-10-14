Instax mini LiPlay+ could be the perfect blend of retro photography with a modern twist

Quick Summary A second hybrid instant camera has been announced by Fujifilm – this time with a selfie cam and smartphone connectivity over Bluetooth. The Instax mini LiPlay+ will be available from the end of October, priced at £189.99.

Fujilfilm continues to mix retro instant camera cool with modern day features with the Instax mini LiPlay+ – its second take on a combined camera with both instant photo printing and digital skills.

Not only tweaked in design, it adds several key new features to make your pictures more interesting – including audio and smartphone connectivity.

Perhaps the biggest change between generations is the addition of a selfie camera on the screen side of the camera – a first for any Instax camera. This allows for wide-angle selfies through its dedicated lens with a focal length of 28mm (the equivalent to 35mm film).

It has an f2.2 aperture, while the main camera has an f2.0 aperture and the same focal length.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The sensor has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1920 – which isn't massive in terms of megapixels, but this is an instant camera first and foremost, with the ability to print small, fun photos.

It can also link with your iPhone or Android device, through a dedicated LiPlay+ app. This will enable you to add effects, touch up your images, add stickers or text, and then send them back to the camera to print them out.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

Remarkably, you can also add sound features to images through the app, with the ability to record 3-second audio clips and, once printed, the pictures will include a QR code that will play the sound when scanned.

The app's Instax Sound Album will also turn multiple photos into custom animated videos with sound and music.

(Image credit: Fujifilm)

The Instax mini LiPlay+ will be available from 30 October from the official website and multiple retailers, priced at £189.99 in the UK.

Some stores are now taking preorders for the Sand Beige and Midnight Blue variants, including Amazon.

The camera takes Instax mini film, which is readily available – with a new Soft Glitter instant film pack also coming at the end of the month, priced at £8.99.