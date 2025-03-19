Tribit wants you to fall in Lava with its powerful portable speaker

Quick Summary The Stormbox Lava speaker delivers 80W, deep bass and 24-hour battery life. You can also use it as part of a multi-speaker setup in Party Mode.

Tribit isn't as well-known as the likes of JBL or Anker, but it's been making some really interesting and affordable audio kit for a while now – we really liked the over-the-top Stormbox Blast 2 party speaker, for example.

Now the Blast 2 has a slightly more subtle sibling, the Stormbox Lava, which comes with impressive spec and a good price.

The Lava has twin 30W neodymium magnet woofers and two 10W silk dome tweeters, giving a combined power output of 80W for "an explosive lava eruption sound".

The frequency range goes down to 43Hz, which is deep for a speaker of this size, and there's Bluetooth 5.4 and long battery life.

Stormbox Lava speaker: key features and pricing

You don't get the LED lighting of the Blast 2, but you do get IP67 dust and water resistance, adjustable straps for easy carrying and Tribit's audio app, which is easy to use and enables you to tweak the EQ. There's support for hands-free calling too.

Like its sibling, the Lava has a Party Mode, which enables you to connect multiple speakers together – Tribit says it works with over 160 speakers at once. It has stereo pairing too, and there's the Blast 2's reverse charging, so you can use it as a power bank for your phone or earbuds. Battery life is a promised 24 hours.

Because this is a lot smaller than the Blast 2, it's a lot lighter too – it's 2.3kg compared to the Blast 2's 7.1kg. That makes it much more suitable for hiking and other outdoor adventures.

And it's a lot cheaper.

The Stormbox Lava has an RRP of £129.99 / $129.99 / about AU$266, and is currently available directly from Tribit UK for just £107.

That makes it significantly cheaper than the JBL Charge 6 and Anker Soundcore Boom 2 Plus, its closest rivals.