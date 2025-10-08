I review Bluetooth speakers, and a recent favourite just got a brilliant deal

I've tested a lot of Bluetooth speakers in my time – from chunky bookshelf-friendly options to rugged portable choices that can take a beating. Many of these are still in my cupboard, which means that despite their quality, they've not necessarily become part of my actual daily life.

The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4, though, stands out because it's still out on my counter, waiting to be used by me or my girlfriend at any time – we've both found it a brilliant, reliable little speaker. Now, thanks to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, it's got an even more attractive price than usual.

We're now in the endgame of Amazon's sale, though, with just a matter of hours remaining before it ends at the end of today, 8 October. That means those who've been browsing lists like our round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers might want to get a move on and grab this deal while it's still available.

The Wonderboom 4 has pride of place in our top three choices on that list, with good reason. Its sound is far more impressive than its size would suggest, first off, and it's extremely durable, able to take a dunking in water without even a wrinkle of concern. In fact, it even floats, making it an amazing choice for the pool or the beach.

Obviously, we're coming into winter, making that less likely, but the speaker's still perfect for use around the house (which is where I primarily use it) as a roving sound system. 14 hours of battery life make it a banker for long listening sessions, and it charges easily via USB-C. What's not to like?