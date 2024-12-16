The Astell&Kern high-end headphone amp of my dreams has plummeted in price

When it comes to high-end audio I have a problem: I love high-spec hardware, but sadly don't have the budget to support a high-end hi-fi habit. So, products such as the Astell&Kern ACRO CA1000T desktop headphone amp are usually well beyond my means.
However, right now there's a deal on that particular amp that makes it much more affordable – over a thousand quid more affordable, in fact.
The C1000T is usually £2,299, but right now it's down a whopping 56% to £999.
Astell&Kern has done this before. It's previously offered similar discounts around Black Friday on the CA1000T's predecessor, the CA1000. But, to the best of my knowledge, this is the first time the CA1000T has been given the same treatment.
This high-end headphone amp usually comes with a reassuringly high price tag, but the brand has reduced the price by a whopping 56%. It's a dual-DAC headphone amp with lots of connectivity, and it doubles as a portable player too.
Astell & Kern CA1000T headphone amplifier: key features
The CA1000T is a headphone amp and digital music player, and was the first product to use ESS ES9039MPRO Dual-DACs.
It supports Hi-Res Audio, including native DSD512 and 32bit/768 kHz. It also has Astell&Kern's Triple Amp System with dual Triode KORG Nutube tubes to fine-tune the sound to suit your personal preferences. And, it has 3.5mm, 6.35mm unbalanced, and 2.5mm 4.4mm balanced headphone outputs to handle a wide variety of over- and in-ears. For high impedance headphones, it offers 4-step gain levels with a maximum 15Vrms output.
That triple-amp setup is the fascinating bit, for me anyway. It combines solid state and tube amplification enabling you to choose between the two modes or mix them together. If you like the warmth of tubes as well as the precision of solid state Op-amps then you can have a lot of fun experimenting with that.
Although the CA1000T is made for desktop use you can also take it out and about as a portable player, although you'll need a pretty hefty handbag or very large pockets.
It has 256GB of on-board storage (expandable via SD card), it's good for around 11 hours of playback, and it features A&K's Crossfeed system which, according to the firm, helps reduce ear fatigue during those long prog rock listening sessions.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
-
-
Apple AirTag 2 to reportedly use iPhone tech to make it an essential upgrade
Putting lost and found out of a job
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S25 launch event date and time revealed by tipster
The Samsung Galaxy S25 launch is close – here's the latest leaked date
By Chris Hall Published