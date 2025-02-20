TEAC's new audiophile amp is seriously strong and seriously small

Quick Summary The TEAC AP-507 is a powerful amplifier with a very small footprint. It's capable of delivering 170W + 170W solo and up to 350W in BTL Mono mode.

TEAC has announced a brand new stereo power amplifier, the AP-507, which it says is "the pinnacle of audio engineering and compact design". It's designed for audiophiles who may have the budget for a high-powered amp setup but who don't necessarily have the space to accommodate larger options, and it's small enough to sit on a desktop without taking it over.

It may be small at just 290 × 84.5 × 271mm, but the TEAC AP-507 isn't short of power. Its maximum effective output is 170W + 170W at 4 ohms and it can deliver up to 350W in BTL mode at 8 ohms. That power is delivered by a new generation of TEAC's power amplifier module, which the firm says delivers "exceptional" performance.

TEAC AP-507: key features and specifications

The TEAC AP-507 has the latest generation of TEAC's NCOREx module, which features a dual-mono buffer and has been designed for low distortion and high efficiency. It's able to work in three modes – Stereo, Bi-Amp and BTL Mono – and can deliver 350W at 8 ohms in that third mode.

The aluminium and steel chassis has been designed to reduce vibration thanks to a 2.8mm semi-floating aluminium top plate and a three-point isolating foot system, and there's a large toroidal transformer in the fanless power supply. Connections are XLR and RCA inputs plus 12V trigger in and through sockets, and the speaker binding posts are large screw-types. On the front the design is very zen, with just two buttons and dual VU meters.

The TEAC AP-507 is available in a choice of silver and black with a UK price of £1,899. In the US it's $2,299 (about AU$3,600). Availability is promised for Spring 2025 but it's already available from UK hi-fi dealers.