Pro-Ject's new turntable makes getting into vinyl easier without compromising on quality
The Pro-Ject A1.2 is fully automatic and comes with important upgrades
Quick Summary
Pro-Ject has upgraded its Automat turntable with an improved platter, more precise manufacturing and a redesigned, reinforced headshell.
It'll be available from April for £469 / €499 (about $605 / AU$965.
Pro-Ject has updated its fully automatic Automat A1 turntable and called it the A1.2.
That suggests it's a relatively small upgrade, but while the core design and features haven't changed much, there are some worthwhile audio improvements here.
The most obvious change is in the platter, which is now die-cast aluminium rather than stamped. Pro-Ject has also changed its manufacturing process and says that the result is much more precise and consistent production as well as reduced resonance.
Because this is a fully automatic turntable there are no belt changes or awkward needle drops. The speed is electronically switchable and the A1.2 will automatically lower and raise the tonearm as required.
I like Pro-Ject turntables – I think the company makes some of the best record players for vinyl beginners and enthusiasts alike. And after a stressful evening with my teenager awkwardly dropping the needle on some of my most prized vinyl, I rather wish I had one of these automatic ones.
Pro-Ject A1.2 turntable: key features and pricing
The tonearm is an 8.3-inch aluminium model, and in this iteration it gets a redesigned headshell manufactured from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer. This minimises weight while improving stability.
The cartridge is a pre-aligned Pro-Ject Pick It MM E. Tracking force and anti-skating are pre-set to make things easy for beginners.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Inside the A1.2, there's a switchable phono pre-amp, and the turntable comes with Pro-Ject's Connect it E semi-balanced RCA cable.
As before, it's all housed in a resonance-damped wooden chassis with silicone damped feet, but this time there's a new colour option – you can have yours in white, whereas before the only choice for UK buyers was black.
The Pro-Ject A1.2 automatic turntable will be available from April with an RRP of £469 / €499 (about $605 / AU$965). The first Automat is also still available at about £100 less.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Apple wants to put a Dynamic Island on your wrist – but not how you'd expect
A Dynamic Island on your Apple Watch? Kind of – and it’s genius
By Matt Kollat Published
-
"Nvidia 5090s draw more power, but I don’t think that's the story" – MSI says 50-series laptops could change everything
I talked to MSI about its new range of 50-series laptops
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The vinyl resurgence continues – last year's sales broke a 40-year record
Sales of vinyl records were worth $1.4 billion in 2024, in the US alone
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The Sonos-streaming turntable is getting an upgrade to make it more than Sonos
A free upgrade will give your Victrola turntable streaming superpowers
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Give your turntable the ultimate upgrade with diamonds and gold
This five-star luxury audio upgrade comes with a five-figure price tag
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
This aluminium vinyl deck has a hidden secret that'll stun you
There's something big missing from this turntable, and that's deliberate
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Play your records with retro charm, thanks to MIXX's Revival 65 turntable
MIXX's latest retro record player comes with two-way Bluetooth and some cute design touches
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Pro-Ject’s AC/DC turntable will shake you all night long
You'll be thunderstruck by this special edition turntable
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
Pro-Ject’s colourful new Hi-Fi combos are bright, fun and also pack a punch
Two Hi-Fi bundles in seven different finishes bring you colourful turntables and speakers to match
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
This stunning turntable is the audio appliance of art and science
Soulines is back in the UK with an "affordable" high-end vinyl deck.
By Carrie Marshall Published