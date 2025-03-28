Pro-Ject's new turntable makes getting into vinyl easier without compromising on quality

Quick Summary Pro-Ject has upgraded its Automat turntable with an improved platter, more precise manufacturing and a redesigned, reinforced headshell. It'll be available from April for £469 / €499 (about $605 / AU$965.

Pro-Ject has updated its fully automatic Automat A1 turntable and called it the A1.2.

That suggests it's a relatively small upgrade, but while the core design and features haven't changed much, there are some worthwhile audio improvements here.

The most obvious change is in the platter, which is now die-cast aluminium rather than stamped. Pro-Ject has also changed its manufacturing process and says that the result is much more precise and consistent production as well as reduced resonance.

Because this is a fully automatic turntable there are no belt changes or awkward needle drops. The speed is electronically switchable and the A1.2 will automatically lower and raise the tonearm as required.

I like Pro-Ject turntables – I think the company makes some of the best record players for vinyl beginners and enthusiasts alike. And after a stressful evening with my teenager awkwardly dropping the needle on some of my most prized vinyl, I rather wish I had one of these automatic ones.

Pro-Ject A1.2 turntable: key features and pricing

The tonearm is an 8.3-inch aluminium model, and in this iteration it gets a redesigned headshell manufactured from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer. This minimises weight while improving stability.

The cartridge is a pre-aligned Pro-Ject Pick It MM E. Tracking force and anti-skating are pre-set to make things easy for beginners.

Inside the A1.2, there's a switchable phono pre-amp, and the turntable comes with Pro-Ject's Connect it E semi-balanced RCA cable.

As before, it's all housed in a resonance-damped wooden chassis with silicone damped feet, but this time there's a new colour option – you can have yours in white, whereas before the only choice for UK buyers was black.

The Pro-Ject A1.2 automatic turntable will be available from April with an RRP of £469 / €499 (about $605 / AU$965). The first Automat is also still available at about £100 less.