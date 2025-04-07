Linn makes Magik with the fifth generation of its sensational streamer

Quick Summary Linn has unveiled the latest generation of its Majik network music streamer, pre-amp and amplifier. It has a new DAC conversion stage, uprated amplification and more connections than you could ever wish for.

Glasgow's audio obsessives Linn have unveiled the latest generation of the firm's superb digital streamer, the Linn Majik DSM. It's an all-in-one device promising "all the connectivity you'll ever need" and combines a high-resolution networked music streamer, a preamp and a power amp in one absolutely gorgeous aluminium chassis with an elegant OLED display and a cut-glass rotary control dial on top.

I need to declare an interest here: I've done some work for Linn in the past, and that means I got to spend some happy hours listening to my favourite music on a previous generation Majik in Linn's listening room. So while I haven't heard this particular version of the Majik, I'd expect it to sound sensational.

Linn Majik (5th generation): key features and pricing

The previous generation Majik attracted five-star reviews, and this new version comes with a new DAC conversion stage with Linn's own precision clocking and upsampling. There's twin 100-watt Class D amplification, 24-bit/384kHz and DSD 256 compatibility, and the amplification has a new post-filter feedback loop that Linn says delivers lower distortion and greater efficiency.

The Majik also comes with Linn's Space Optimisation, which uses acoustic modelling to create a detailed picture of how sound bounces around in your listening space and corrects it to deliver the optimum audio.

Linn isn't kidding when it says the Majik has all the connections you might want. The inputs are HDMI eARC, Toslink, SPDIF, USB-C, MM, MC and 2x line-level RCA phonos; the outputs are two pairs of speaker outs, a pair of RCA phonos, two RCA subwoofer outputs, SPDIF and a 1/4-inch headphone jack.

The 5th-generation Linn Majik is Roon Ready and it has integrated support for TIDAL, Qobuz, Spotify Connect, Deezer, AirPlay 2, airable, TuneIn and Calm Radio. Wi-Fi is 802.11ac and Bluetooth is 4.2.

The fifth-generation Linn Majik is available now for £4,300 (about $5,547 / AU$9,205).