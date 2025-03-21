Audiolab’s acclaimed amp gets a serious upgrade to match its sleek looks

Quick Summary Audiolab's entry-level amp gets technology from the firm's flagship models, including a brand new DAC and improved amp circuitry. The Audiolab 6000A MkII will be available from April for £699 (about $900 / AU$1,435).

Audiolab's popular entry-level amp, the 6000A, has been reborn with some important audio upgrades including a brand new DAC, better Bluetooth and HDMI ARC.

The 6000A MkII could be an ideal match for one of the best turntables or best TVs. That's thanks to incorporating some of the technologies from the firm's more premium products, the mid-range 7000 Series and flagship 9000 Series at a more affordable price.

On the outside, it looks almost identical to the first generation model – with the exception of the newly added HDMI ARC port on the back. However, there are some significant changes inside.

Audiolab 6000A MkII: what's new?

The DAC in the first-generation 6000A is a good one, but it's been around for over a decade.

The MkII sticks with Sabre, but this time the DAC is the same ES9038Q2M used in the 7000A amplifier. To make the most of it, Sabre developed a tailored Class A circuit that you'll find in the 7000 and 9000 Series amps, and that circuit is now in the 6000A too.

The original Class AB amp circuitry has been upgraded too, with a 200VA toroidal transformer and power supply. The new transformer delivers increased voltage with reduced impedance, and as before the power rating is 50W per channel into 8 ohms.

While the power is the same, the maximum current has increased from 9A to 11A, enabling the amp to drive a wide range of speakers to high volume levels.

The 6000A MkII offers three different modes – integrated, which combines the preamp and power amp stages, Pre-Power Mode, which disconnects the two and enables you to use the 6000A as a power amp, and Pre Mode, which turns off the power amp and turns the 6000A MkII into a standalone DAC and preamp.

The Audiolab 6000A MkII will be available from April in a choice of silver or black, at an RRP of £699 (about $900 / AU$1,435).