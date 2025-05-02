These are the 3 best Lego Star Wars sets you’re looking for this Star Wars Day

This weekend is a bumper one in the UK: not only does 4 May mark the official Star Wars Day – 'May The 4th Be With You'! – but it's also an extended Bank Holiday weekend.

That's why, ahead of 'the big day' on Sunday, I'm here to bring you the 3 most exciting Lego Star Wars sets to consider – from a budget-conscious pick for the kids, to mid-priced for a family build, or galactically expensive for the superfan.

While it's been a warm week, Bank Holiday weekends pretty much guarantee rain, don't they? That's why, with shopping time still on the cards ahead of Star Wars Day, now is the time to buy – so you can combine your love of Lego and Star Wars in an extended weekend build.

3 Best Lego Star Wars sets

Best for kids 1. Jedi Bob's Starfighter $32.49 at Target Jedi Bob is a fan-favourite in the Lego Star Wars community – and this smaller-scale set, for ages 8 and up, would be a perfect gift for the kids. Included in the 305-piece set is a Jedi Bob Minifig, an Ackbar Trooper Minifig, and a Servo (SR-V0) – so you can construct your own Star Wars stories after finishing. The Starfighter even has spring-loaded weapons that can really fire, for greater interaction. Best family build 2. R2-D2 $81.99 at Amazon R2-D2 is perhaps the most iconic of all Star Wars characters – and his depiction in Lego seems like the perfect visual. While this '75379' kit is designed for those aged 10 and up – so you could give to a pre-teen for them to build solo – it would also be an ideal, slow-paced family build. It's fairly priced at many retailers, too, and once complete would look splendid on any mantlepiece. Best for superfans 3. Millennium Falcon $849.99 at Target The big boss of Lego Star Wars sets, the Millennium Falcon is an iconic design – and the most famous ship in the movie series. This '75192' set means you can build it meticulously, as there are 7541 pieces in total, for a large-scale build that superfans will love. It's marked as '18+', however, due to the sheer technicalities of this build – not to mention the significant asking price!

Which Lego Star Wars set should I buy?

It goes without saying that the Star Wars galaxy is vast – as is the number of Lego Star Wars sets.

Lego has an official Star Wars Day sale on right now, so check out the official site to browser through various discounts.

All manner of classic Star Wars ships and characters and settings are available, across a wide range of prices.

How much do Lego Star Wars sets cost?

As you can see in the shopping widget above – which automatically pulls out the lowest prices from retailers – the Lego Star Wars sets highlighted cost from between £30 and £585.

Now that's quite a range – and those are at discount. Some Lego Star Wars products have a £750+ recommended retail price, because they're so massive and contain so many pieces.

Certainly shop around, though, and keep in mind that even some large supermarkets, such as Asda, sell Lego products – and can have great offers on. That's also a good backup should you miss online sales or delivery windows.

So, Star Wars fans, happy shopping, happy Star Wars Day, and happy Lego building. The number of times I've put that Millennium Falcon into my Amazon shopping basket, I can barely recall...