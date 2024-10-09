WhatsApp just got a great free video upgrade

Quick Summary WhatsApp is rolling out new video backgrounds and video filters to all users over the next few weeks. The app is also getting a new touch-up feature and improved low light video.

WhatsApp developers continue to update the app at an astonishing rate, and the latest push is a particularly welcome one: it'll make you look better in video calls and help hide the state of your surroundings too.

The app update is rolling out now to all the best Android phones and iPhones. It adds new filters and backgrounds that enable you to change the background to something fun or professional, and to filter your video to make it more entertaining.

While the filters are designed for having fun, the video backgrounds can be used for more sensible things, like making your working environment look more appropriate for a work call.

What filters and backgrounds is WhatsApp adding?

For now there are 10 new filters and 10 new backgrounds, and if you're used to apps such as Instagram or Zoom many of the options will feel instantly familiar.

The filters are Warm, Cool, Black & White, Light leak, Dreamy, Prism light, Fisheye, Vintage TV, Frosted glass and Duo tone. And the backgrounds are Blur, Living room, Office, Cafe, Pebbles, Foodie, Smoosh, Beach, Sunset, Celebration and Forest.

These aren't the only updates in the latest iteration of the app – there are also two additional video tools, Touch Up and Low Light. These are designed to make your video calls more vibrant.

As the names suggest, Touch Up adjusts and smoothens your appearance while Low Light compensates for less than ideal lighting conditions.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The new features are available both in one-to-one and in group video calls, and you can access them by tapping on the effects icon at the top right of the screen.

As ever with WhatsApp updates these are server-side updates rather than in-app ones, so if the new features haven't made it to your phone just yet don't worry: they're rolling out globally over the next few weeks.