Google Chrome update makes it easier to hide searches on Android phones

Quick Summary
A new update to the Google App is making it easier than ever to use Incognito mode.
That should address privacy concerns for users.
We've all been there. You're sitting there of an evening, an the urge comes over you. The urge, of course, to search for something completely deranged. It's a natural urge, of course, and part of our desire to understand the weird and wonderful facets of the world around us.
Those oddball searches aren't something you want lurking on your Google search history, though. Fortunately, a new update to the Google Search app is making it easier than ever for Android phone users to hide their search history.
That comes thanks to the Incognito mode. It's certainly not a new feature, with the app having offered a private browsing experience for years.
What has changed now is the introduction of a more prominent button in the app. When you enter a search term, a 'Chrome Incognito' button appears above your keyboard.
Tapping on that instantly changes your tab over to an Incognito version, to keep your browsing private. The first time you tap on that, you'll see a little pop up appear telling you all about what the Incognito mode offers. It's a fairly boilerplate rundown, and will be familiar to anyone who has used the mode before.
Still, it's a handy feature to have. I can think of loads of times where I've started researching a topic, only to have a change of heart and redo it in a private tab. That's now much quicker and easier.
It's a great feature, and should offer users some added peace of mind when it comes to privacy. Having the ability to shield your searches is a useful feature, and should allay some concerns.
It's a nifty new update for the brand, ahead of what looks set to be a busy week. They're expected to launch a range of new products at the Made by Google event on Tuesday, with a host of new Google Pixel 9 phones expected to take centre stage.
Online news writer at T3.com, Sam has five years of experience in online and print journalism, with work featured in publications like Metro and Last Word on Sports. After years writing about music and football, Sam now turns his hand to bringing you news about new phones, smart home products, smart watches, laptops and TVs. Sam is a longtime fan and user of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks and Apple Watches.He’s also T3’s resident football expert, bringing you everything you need to know about the big games, including how to watch them. In his spare time, Sam is a keen guitarist, watch lover and (very) amateur golfer.
