30 best gadgets of T3’s lifetime: Tech that changed the way we live

As T3 celebrates its 30th anniversary, we're looking back at three decades of technology and the gadgets that have helped shape it. Narrowing that history down to just 30 products is no easy feat, with countless clever inventions and game-changing devices having transformed the way we live, work and play.

Rather than simply picking the gadgets with the best specs or highest performance, we've focused on innovation and impact – the products that brought something new to the table and helped shape the technology we use today. Some were instant hits, others were ahead of their time, but each has earned its place in our history.

1996

1. Motorola StarTAC

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Launched in January 1996, the Motorola StarTAC was one of the first commercially successful flip phones, with a compact clamshell design that protected the keypad when closed. Weighing as little as 88g in its lightest configuration, it was remarkably small for its time. It also helped turn mobile phones into desirable lifestyle accessories, paving the way for the slimmer, more stylish handsets that followed.

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1997

2. Tamagotchi

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Long before smartphone games and virtual pets became commonplace, the Tamagotchi turned digital companionship into a pocket-sized obsession. Launched in Japan in late 1996 before arriving in the US in 1997, the egg-shaped device featured a tiny monochrome screen displaying a pet that needed feeding, cleaning and constant attention. Its genius was turning a simple electronic toy into an ongoing responsibility, creating a daily ritual that helped spark the virtual pet craze.

1998

3. Apple iMac G3

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The iMac G3 was the first major new product Steve Jobs unveiled after returning to Apple, marking a turning point for the brand with its bold design and user-friendly approach to computing. Launched in 1998, its translucent Bondi Blue casing, curved silhouette and integrated 15-inch CRT display made it instantly recognisable. It also broke with convention by ditching the floppy disk drive in favour of USB ports, helping usher in a new era of computer peripherals.

1999

4. BlackBerry 850

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Before smartphones made email and messaging part of everyday life, BlackBerry put wireless communication in the palm of your hand. Its first device, the BlackBerry 850, launched in 1999 as a two-way pager that could send and receive emails, complete with the physical QWERTY keyboard that became the brand's signature. Later models brought these features together with mobile calling, helping professionals stay connected away from their desks. BlackBerry would go on to define mobile productivity throughout the 2000s.

2000

5. Sony PlayStation 2

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The Sony PlayStation 2 arrived as more than just a gaming console, also offering an affordable way to watch DVDs at home. Launched in 2000, it combined improved 3D graphics with backward compatibility for original PlayStation games, and its built-in DVD player was a major selling point when standalone players were still relatively expensive. With more than 160 million units sold worldwide, the PS2 became one of the best-selling consoles of all time and helped establish gaming as a central part of home entertainment.

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2001

6. Sky+

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Sky+ transformed television viewing by putting viewers in control of their schedules. Launched in 2001, the personal video recorder allowed users to pause and rewind live television, record programmes and watch their favourite shows whenever they wanted. It helped shift TV away from rigid broadcast schedules towards the on-demand habits we now take for granted, laying important groundwork for today's streaming culture.

2002

7. Roomba Robotic FloorVac

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Following its launch in 2002, the iRobot Roomba quickly became the first commercially successful robotic vacuum cleaner. Its disc-shaped design could navigate floors, pick up dirt and manoeuvre around everyday obstacles without needing anyone to push it around. Whilst it wasn't the first robotic cleaner, the Roomba made automated home cleaning accessible to everyday consumers, turning what once seemed like futuristic technology into a practical household gadget.

2003

8. Apple iTunes Music Store

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The iTunes Music Store changed how people bought music by allowing them to purchase individual tracks online instead of committing to an entire CD. Launched in the US in April 2003, it offered songs for just 99 cents each, with no subscription required. Users could download tracks, burn CDs and transfer music to their iPods, combining a straightforward storefront with a convenient digital music library.

2004

9. Facebook

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Facebook deserves its place in any retrospective of technology that changed everyday life. Launched as TheFacebook in February 2004, the website initially connected students at Harvard University before expanding to other universities and eventually the wider public. Facebook was a major step towards the participatory internet, changing how people discovered what was happening in one another's lives.

2005

10. Xbox 360

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The Xbox 360 arrived in 2005, bringing high-definition graphics and a more connected gaming experience to the living room. Through Xbox Live, players could compete with friends online, create gamer profiles and connect with a wider gaming community. Its digital marketplace also made downloadable games and add-ons readily accessible, helping transform consoles into something far more than simply playing games from a disc.

2006

11. Nintendo Wii

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Nintendo changed the way we played video games with the launch of the Wii in 2006. It introduced motion controls that let players swing, bowl, box and even play tennis using physical movements, becoming a hit with families and casual gamers. It also proved that sometimes the biggest gaming innovation isn't better graphics, but an entirely new way to play.

2007

12. Apple iPhone

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The original iPhone wasn't just a launch of the year, it was arguably the launch of the decade. Unveiled by Steve Jobs in 2007, it combined an iPod, mobile phone and internet communicator into one device, with a large touchscreen that removed the need for a physical keyboard. It completely changed what we expected from our phones, and if only we knew just how much more was to come.

2008

13. Acer Aspire One

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When the Acer Aspire One arrived in 2008, it helped bring affordable, portable computing to the masses. As part of the netbook boom, it offered a compact 8.9-inch display, a lightweight design and enough power for everyday tasks. It wasn't built to replace a full-sized laptop, but it showed that you didn't need a bulky machine to stay connected on the move.

2009

14. Amazon Kindle 2

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Whilst the original Kindle's launch was somewhat overshadowed by the arrival of the iPhone in 2007, its second-generation successor deserved plenty of attention in its own right. Released in 2009, the Kindle 2 was slimmer than before, with a sharper six-inch E Ink display, more storage and improved battery life. It also introduced text-to-speech, allowing users to have their books read aloud.

2010

15. Apple iPad

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Apple's iPad arrived in 2010 and helped turn the tablet from a niche idea into a mainstream gadget. Sitting somewhere between a smartphone and a laptop, its large touchscreen was ideal for browsing, watching videos, reading and playing games. Its simple interface and growing App Store gave people plenty of reasons to pick one up, whilst inspiring a wave of rival tablets that followed.

2011

16. Nest Learning Thermostat

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The Nest Learning Thermostat offered a smarter way to heat your home when it launched in 2011. Instead of sticking to a fixed schedule, it learned your temperature preferences and daily routines, automatically adjusting the heating to suit your lifestyle. Smartphone controls also meant you could manage your home's temperature remotely. It was one of the products that helped show just how convenient smart home technology could be.

2012

17. Raspberry Pi

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Small enough to fit in the palm of your hand, the original Raspberry Pi launched in 2012 with the aim to make computing more accessible. This low-cost, credit-card-sized computer gave students, hobbyists and budding programmers an affordable way to learn coding and experiment with electronics. Its versatility soon inspired all kinds of creative projects, from retro gaming machines to home servers.

2013

18. DJI Phantom 1

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Before consumer drones became a familiar sight in our skies, DJI's Phantom 1 helped make aerial photography more accessible. It arrived in 2013 as a ready-to-fly quadcopter, meaning users didn't need to build and configure their own aircraft from scratch. Although it required a separate camera, its relatively straightforward controls and stable flight helped introduce a much wider audience to the possibilities of personal drones and aerial filming.

2014

19. Apple Watch

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Apple took its first major step into wearable technology with the announcement of the Apple Watch in 2014. It brought notifications, calls, apps and fitness tracking into a compact wearable, with its activity rings encouraging users to move more throughout the day. Its interchangeable straps and customisable watch faces also made it feel like a personal accessory as much as a piece of technology.

2015

20. Amazon Echo

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The Amazon Echo helped bring voice-controlled technology into everyday homes when it launched in 2015. Powered by Alexa, the smart speaker let users play music, check the weather, set timers and ask questions simply by speaking. It also connected with compatible smart home devices, allowing people to control lights and other gadgets using voice commands.

2016

21. Google Home

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Google entered the smart speaker market in 2016 with Google Home, a voice-controlled speaker powered by Google Assistant. Much like Amazon's Echo, it allowed users to ask questions, play music, check the weather and control compatible smart home devices without lifting a finger. What made it particularly useful was Google's search expertise, giving it a natural advantage when answering everyday questions.

2017

22. Nintendo Switch

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Nintendo struck gold again with the Switch, a console that finally combined home and handheld gaming. Released in 2017, it could be docked and played on a television, then lifted out and used as a portable console wherever you went. Its detachable Joy-Con controllers also opened the door to instant multiplayer gaming, offering the best of both worlds and helping make the Switch a huge success.

2018

23. Dyson Airwrap

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The Dyson Airwrap transformed the beauty world when it launched in 2018, offering an entirely different approach to styling hair. Instead of relying on extreme heat, it uses the Coanda effect to attract and wrap hair around its barrel using airflow, creating curls and waves whilst helping to limit heat damage. It also came with interchangeable attachments for smoothing, drying and styling, turning what was traditionally a collection of tools into one rather clever system.

2019

24. Apple iPhone 11 Pro

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Apple's iPhone 11 Pro marked a major step forward for smartphone photography when it arrived in 2019. It was the first iPhone to feature a triple-camera system, combining wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses to give users more flexibility when taking photos. Night mode also made low-light photography considerably better, whilst its powerful A13 Bionic chip delivered a noticeable performance boost.

2020

25. Oculus Quest 2

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The Oculus Quest 2 brought virtual reality to a much wider audience by making it easier and more affordable to get started. Unlike earlier headsets that needed to be connected to a powerful gaming PC, it worked entirely on its own, with built-in tracking and motion controllers. Its sharper display and improved performance made virtual worlds feel more immersive, whilst its accessible design helped push standalone VR further into the mainstream.

2021

26. Sonos Roam

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Sonos took its multi-room audio expertise outdoors with the launch of the Roam in 2021. This compact portable speaker brought the brand's familiar sound quality into a much smaller design, complete with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It could switch between the two automatically, making it just as useful around the house as it was on a day out. With waterproofing and up to 10 hours of battery life, it was built to go wherever the music did.

2022

27. ChatGPT

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ChatGPT arrived in November 2022 and quickly changed the way people thought about artificial intelligence. Rather than simply returning a list of search results, users were able to have natural, back-and-forth conversations, ask questions, generate ideas, write content and solve problems. Its simple chat interface made a powerful AI tool accessible to almost anyone, sparking a huge wave of interest in generative AI.

2023

28. Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses

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Smart glasses had been around for years by 2023, but Meta and Ray-Ban helped make the idea feel much more wearable. Combining the familiar look of classic Ray-Ban frames with built-in cameras, speakers and microphones, the glasses let users capture photos and videos, listen to music and take calls without reaching for their phone. This allowed them to become an increasingly interesting example of technology blending into everyday accessories.

2024

29. Apple Vision Pro

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Apple's Vision Pro marked the company's first major new product category since the Apple Watch, arriving in 2024 as its take on mixed-reality headsets. Dubbed a 'spatial computer', it overlays apps and digital content onto the world around you, creating virtual screens you can position wherever you like. The clever bit is how you control it, using your eyes, hands and voice rather than traditional controllers.

2025

30. Roborock Saros Z70

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Robot vacuums have become very clever over the years, but Roborock took things to another level with the Saros Z70. Unveiled at CES 2025, it introduced a five-axis robotic arm called OmniGrip, which can identify and pick up small objects such as socks, tissues and slippers before cleaning the areas underneath. It essentially tackles one of the biggest annoyances of owning a robot vacuum – having to tidy the floor before letting it get to work.

This year

31. Apple iPhone Duo

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It would be remiss of us to leave out 2026, particularly when you consider some of the incredible products launched this year – but there's one that really steals the show. Apple finally entered the foldable phone market with the iPhone Duo, marking one of the biggest design shifts in the iPhone's history. It features a 7.6-inch inner display that opens up to offer a more tablet-like experience, alongside a smaller 5.4-inch screen for everyday use when folded. With a precision-engineered titanium hinge and Apple's A20 Pro chip, it combines the portability of an iPhone with the versatility of a much larger display. And judging by its popularity, it's already making quite an impression.