This is one beefy gaming laptop deal, getting you an Nvidia 5070 for less

This has been a big year for gaming laptops, with the arrival of Nvidia's new lineup of graphics cards (the RTX 50 series) injecting a burst of new power and potential into the market. In fact, some people have argued that the cards are better in laptops than in desktops, since they're more efficient on the power front.

If you're scouring the Amazon Prime Day deals hoping to find a major reduction on a brand-new gaming laptop, you'll probably have noticed there aren't too many just floating around with 50-series cards in them. I've picked out one such deal that should definitely have your attention, though, in the form of the superb Lenovo Legion 5.

Lenovo Legion 5: was £1,549.99 now £1,349.99 at Amazon This is an excellent laptop from a very reliable brand, and it packs in a 5070, which might be all that you actually need to know. Crucially, it also has a gorgeous OLED display – all for £200 off right now!

What makes this such a powerful gaming laptop?

Lenovo has long made some of the very best gaming laptops in the business, and the Legion lineup has been a huge part of that – with the Legion 5 often standing out even in that great company. It's typically a reliable option if you want great specs at a pretty fair price, and this year's model underlines that.

It packs in an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 laptop GPU, which means that when you're plugged into power this laptop will absolutely chomp through even the newest releases. It also gives the Legion 5 access to the newest version of multi-frame generation, which can give you huge frame rate boosts in the right conditions.

A 15-inch 165Hz OLED panel for your display ensures that you'll also be wowed by how good those games look visually, and the specs don't stop there. The processor on this version is the Intel Core i7-13650HX, which is more than powerful enough to ensure you're not CPU-bottlenecked, and 32GB of RAM is also perfect for multitasking and load times.

You get a 1TB SSD for storing your favourite games, and the keyboard is great too, as a bonus (although you'll likely use an external one). That's one heck of a package, and grabbing £200 off it makes for a pretty phenomenal Prime Day deal.