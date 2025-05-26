This Argos deal is unmissable if you need a gaming monitor
They don't come much more affordable
If you're building a gaming rig, looking to work from home with the occasional bit of play, or need a new monitor for any other reason, you're probably tired of being recommended options that cost hundreds. Good news for you – as part of its impressive and wide-ranging bank holiday sale, Argos has a doozy of a monitor deal with Lenovo.
It's offering a 50% off code (RED50) on the Legion R25i-30 Gaming Monitor, which has all the specs you need for some seriously enjoyable PC gaming, now at less than £100. That's the sort of price you very rarely see for this spec, so jump on it while you can.
This 1080p monitor has some excellent core specs, but it's the 50% discount that makes it really special. It'll only last while there's stock, so be sure to move quickly.
The monitor uses an IPS panel and should be nice and sharp at 1080p resolution. It's 25 inches in size, which for many people could be a bit of a sweet spot, since it won't need a gigantic desk or anything like that. Given that you'll be getting it for just £85, the most impressive spec is its refresh rate, though.
It comes in at 165Hz, which is a really impressive marker at this price, and ensures that your PC should be able to make the most of its power to really flex up into some high frame rates. The HDMI ports here are just standard HDMI 2, though, so there's no variable refresh rate support (meaning it isn't the best for console gamers looking to get 120Hz modes working).
It also has built-in speakers, which are always super useful if you're looking to play a game without being immersed too fully using some of the best gaming headsets available.
All in all, this looks like a really brilliant entry-level gaming monitor, perfect if you're building a low-cost PC and want something that will do a solid job for a great price.
