If you're on the lookout for a new gaming monitor and you're sorely tempted by the idea of going for an ultrawide, then I'd guess you've already girded your loins for the price tag that's likely to come with it. The good news for you, though, is that we're plumb in the middle of the build-up to Black Friday.

The big day is just over a week away right now, but there are already deals flying around left, right and centre, with many of them helping you save huge amounts on high-end tech. Case in point: you can get a brilliant Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 at a massive £600 discount right now.

Save £600 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch: was £1,399 now £799 at John Lewis This phenomenal 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor will change how you see almost any PC game, with an aspect ratio that has to be seen to be believed, and all the colour benefits of OLED – plus those inky blacks.

Ultrawide gaming has been around for a good while now, but for at least the first five years of its availability, it was completely cost-prohibitive for most people. Only in the last few years have prices started to come down to more reasonable levels, although they're still much higher than for standard monitors.

Still, when a retailer as reputable and trustworthy as John Lewis slaps a "Reduced to Clear" label on a monitor, you know you're going to get a chunky reduction, and £600 off certainly qualifies on that front.

It's rare to see an ultrawide of this size with an OLED panel, and you get a heap of benefits from that, in terms of colour accuracy and vibrancy. The monitor's native resolution is a massive 5,120 x 1,440, but one of its best features lets you split your picture in half to actually run two PCs at once – which can make for crazy splitscreen options.

The Odyssey OLED G9 also has a 240Hz refresh rate, which means that if you have a really beastly gaming rig to hook up to it, you can expect super smooth gameplay and high frame rates to feel as good as they look.

The one thing to watch here is that stock could run out at any time – when an item's reduced to clear like this, it means that John Lewis is very much getting rid of stock without replacing it, so don't sleep on this deal if you want to take advantage.