£100 off a Mac mini M4 is a computing steal for Prime Day

The Mac mini M4 is already arguably the best deal in Apple’s line-up. You can now get an additional £100 off its usual asking price thanks to Prime Day.

A Mac mini with an M4 chip at just £499 makes this one of the best power-per-pound computing deals in the known universe. It’s a micro monster that can take on harder jobs like video editing, music production and even some gaming. And, no, you don’t have to stick to the base model either as the upgraded-spec Mac minis are on sale too.

We recommend most folks consider bumping up the core storage from 256GB to 512GB, which takes the price up to a still-reasonable £692.

Want to go big? You can. Prime Day deals let you pick up a Mac mini with 24GB RAM, a 512GB SSD and M4 Pro processor for £1205. You’d pay £1399 direct from Apple for the very same thing.

What’s the difference between a Mac mini and a Mac Studio? Apple’s Mac Studio is much larger, and uses higher-end M4 Max and M4 Ultra processors.

Under pressure, the Mac Mini M4 will make a bit more noise than a Mac Studio too. It has a smaller fan and less room inside, so that fan has to rev harder to chuck out all that excess heat.

However, in return, you get a computer that can fit onto just about any desk. It’s just a 5cm tall, 12.7cm long square of aluminium.

If you want to save money on upgrades you can also simply plug an external SSD into one of the Thunderbolt 4 ports. There are three on the back, and two on the front. These can be used to plug in a monitor too, although there’s a HDMI connector on the rear for that job as well.