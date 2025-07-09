I review laptops for a living, which is how I know this PC is a top deal

I’ve spent a good chunk of the last few months reviewing the latest wave of “made for AI” laptops, and I think Amazon Prime Day’s deal for the 14-inch Acer Swift AI is one of the best around.

If anything, I reckon Amazon may have undervalued its own original price estimate here. Because for under £800, this Acer Swift AI SF14-51 is a bargain of a rare calibre. Acer sells a version of the same model with double the RAM and just a slightly better processor for a whopping £1299.

Acer Swift AI: was £849.99 now £787.99 at Amazon Aluminium shell, 1.26kg weight, an Intel Ultra 2nd generation processor, 1TB storage and 16GB RAM means this laptop gets you primed for whatever's coming up next in the world of computing. It's a quality ultraportable at a tasty price.

What’s all the fuss about? First up, this is no old and outdated model. It has one of Intel’s second-generation Ultra 7 256V chipsets.

Some reviewers moaned that these don’t quite get you the raw multi-core CPU grunt of a MacBook Pro. But I think that for the average user, that misses the point.

This Acer Swift 14 combines good general performance with great battery efficiency and enough gaming power to play games like Cyberpunk 2077 OK. Sure, you’re not going to be maxing out the visuals or using the screen’s native resolution for AAA gaming, but you can have a lot of fun on this thing.

The Swift 14 AI also has a gorgeous 14-inch 1800p OLED display, and there are zero nasty surprises in the RAM or storage either.

With 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD space, you’ll be good and sorted for a long time to come.

And given that the Swift is one of Acer’s higher-end designs, with sub-1.3kg weight and a metal shell, you could easily end up paying well over £1000 for something like this from another manufacturer. You can also save around £50 by downgrading to an Ultra 5 226V processor.

One bit we’ve never loved about this series is something pretty petty. There’s an AI symbol under the touchpad that lights up when you use its CoPilot features. A bit silly, but let’s not sweat the small stuff.