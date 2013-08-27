Image 1 of 5 Sony NEX-5T review Image 2 of 5 Sony NEX-5T review Image 3 of 5 Sony NEX-5T review Image 4 of 5 Sony NEX-5T review Image 5 of 5 Sony NEX-5T review

The Sony NEX-5T is the brand's first NFC-toting compact system camera. It's also packs Wi-Fi and a 16MP sensor. T3 went hands-on...

The Sony NEX-5T is the latest compact system camera to join the brand's ever-expanding range. The new model is the first NFC-equipped camera to from the series, and will sit above the Sony NEX-3N and below the Sony NEX-6 and Sony NEX-7 in the range.



Not to be confused with the similarly named Sony NEX-5R and Sony NEX-5N, the new model also packs Wi-Fi and will be available in black or white. As with previous cameras in the range, the build is compact so that it can feel a little overbalanced with a heavier lens attached, but the relatively large handgrip helps to keep things levelled out.

Sony NEX-5T: Features

The built-in NFC means that you can hook up to compatible products with one touch and the Wi-FI connection means that you can use your smartphone has a remote shutter control. You can also download Sony's PlayMemories Camera Apps, giving you access to a selction of free and paid-for apps that can add special effects to your photos.



Along with an 16.1MP Exmor APS HD CMOS sensor, the camera sports a fast hybrid AF and in continuous shooting mode, the camera has a respectable rate of 10 frames per second. The NEX-5T uses the E-Mount lens system, so that you can use any of Sony's NEX range of lenses.

Sony NEX-5T: Screen

The 3-inch LCD touchscreen is tiltable up to 180 degrees so it's it's great for taking selfies, and you can also tilt it 50 degrees downwards, which is handy for taking overhead shots. The 921k-dot resolution means that there's plenty of detail and we found that the screen also coped relatively well in bright sunshine.

Sony NEX-5T: Verdict

Our first impressions of the NEX-5T were good. Cameras in the NEX range have been consistantly imrepssive and this snapper looks set to carry on that tradition, this time - with added NFC.



In our brief hands-on, we didn't get a chance to test out the picture quality, but that's something we'll be looking at more closely in our full review.



Sony NEX-5T release date: Mid-September 2013



Sony NEX-5T price: £600