Sony unveils a pair of 4K screens at CES in the shape of the 55-inch 55X9000A and the 65-inch 65X9000A. Get set to be stunned

What do you want in a TV? The super-high resolution of 4K? The incredible picture quality of OLED? How about both?

Read more: Sony Xperia XZ3 review: a quality Android flagship with stunning Bravia-engineered display

Sony made waves at CES by revealing two 4K screens at more manageable sizes for real living rooms. There was the 55in Sony 55X9000A, and its bigger brother, the 65-inch Sony 65X9000A.

Although these were still big, and the big beefy speakers hanging off either end made them seem even bigger, the difference in scale compared to the 84in model previously released by Sony was remarkable

Sony X9000A: Design

The design was strong, though lacking the super-thin bezel favoured by Samsung. Even so, its gloss black styling and solid frame was unmistakably Sony.

Sony X9000A: Picture quality

The picture quality was staggering, with rich, subtle colour palettes, deep contrasty blacks and – above all – astonishing detail. These screens manage four times the resolution of Full HD, of course, so it's no surprise that they look better than standard.

But with the right content, especially landscapes and distance shots, the results are remarkable, displaying images as realistic as if you're looking through a window.

Though no pricing was mentioned, they'll certainly be cheaper than the 84in monster currently on sale (but since that's £25,000, they'd have to be). We'd expect them to be around £3,000 for the smaller set and £5,000 for the larger when they're released this spring/summer.

Sony X9000A: Verdict

Sony's new 4K offering were certainly impressive and we look forward to checking them out in detail when they arrive later in the year. Stay tuned...

Sony X9000A release date: Spring/Summer 2013

Sony X9000A price: TBC

Read our round-up of the which TV to buy in 2013