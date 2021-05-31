Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: a pack leader if you're serious about sound

While already a key player in the overear headphone game, over the last few years Sennheiser has also been making a strong case as one of the leading brands for true wireless earbuds, after introducing their first pair back in 2019.

The original Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless buds were stylish in design, came with smart controls and boasted impressive sound, making them a perfect wireless alternative without a compromise on quality. And the latest upgrade from the German audio company does not disappoint either.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 adds active noise cancellation, improved battery life and even better sound quality to an already great pair of buds.

While they might not be the best choice if you're after a pair of earbuds to use in the gym or out on a run, they're perfect for just about everything else. And while the price point sits on the higher end of the spectrum, its a premium that's justified when you take into account the sound quality these stylish earbuds generate.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: design

As far as aesthetics go, the Momentum True Wireless 2s are nicely stylish. They're pretty discreet in the ear with a metallic touch-sensitive casing and a simple round shape. Available in black or white, they scream classic style.

The case is neat with a woven design for the exterior, and a simple charge point at the back. It even comes with a button you can press to see how much battery is left, showing an LED which glows red, orange, or green.

One minor issue we encountered was the fit. While you need to give them a bit of a twist to get them in place, they aren't the most forgiving if you don't have regular sized ears.

When it comes to use in the gym, they're not the most suitable. While they're able to resist a bit of sweat, the fit can make them less secure than other options out there – particularly if you're moving around a lot during a HIIT workout or are running a trail. You may experience a bit of movement in the buds and will need to readjust.

However, there are three different buds adjustment sizes in the box, so the majority of people should be able to find one to suit them.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: sound quality

Sound quality is the forte of the Momentum True Wireless 2. They're able to produce some of the crispest audio we've seen in a true wireless earbud. You'll get an awesome blend of deep base, natural mids and articulate treble, so if you're serious about sound, they should be a strong consideration for you.

You can play around with the equaliser to suit your music style, too, which isn't always an option with buds.

Other than the Sony WF-1000XM3, you won't really find a pair of buds that can deliver such complete, immersive sound – enough to make you think you've got over-ear cans on.

The ANC is excellent too, particularly when music is playing. They may let in a bit of worldly noise when on a phone call, but you'll hear nothing once your tunes start pumping.

(Image credit: Sennheiser)

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: battery life and performance

With the updated version of these buds, you'll get a much better battery life that their predecessors. Enjoy seven hours of listening time from the buds themselves, and get a further 21 hours of juice from the charging case. That gives you a total of 28 hours of battery life, placing them near the top of the market for that category.

You shouldn't have any issues when it comes to pairing. Once you set them up initially via Bluetooth, they will automatically connect to your device when you take them out of the case - handy if you need to jump on a quick call.

The touch-sensitive panels on each bud make it easy to control volume, song choice, phone calls and voice assistant. And they're customisable too, so you can create a touch sequence which bests suits the controls you need most often.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: price

With an RRP of $299.95/£279/AU$499.95, the Momentum True Wireless 2s sit at the higher end of the spectrum in terms of cost for true wireless earbuds. We have seen Sennheiser discount them by as much as $50 in the US and AU$100 in Australia recently though, so it's worth checking with their website before you buy.

And with the likes of Amazon Prime Day and EOFY Sales just around the corner, you're likely to see them going for significantly less than that.

However, even when discounted they're usually more expensive than Apple Airpods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3, some of our favourite true wireless buds and arguably the Momentum 2's closest comparison on sound quality.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: verdict

At the end of the day, the Momentum True Wireless 2s really deliver what we expect from Sennheiser: articulate and precise sound, simple functionality and a stylish finish. While we understand they're quite pricey, you get a lot for your buck – there's no arguing they are among the best in the true wireless competition today.

We wouldn't recommend them as workout earbuds, but again, that's largely down to personal fit and comfort. With their sweat-resistance, they're more than capable of getting you through a gym session or road run.

Keep an eye out for deals on these in the coming months, but even at full price, you won't be disappointed once you hit play on that first tune.