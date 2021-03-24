Pro Breeze 500 ml Compact Mini dehumidifier review: it’s small but cool (and dry)

Not everyone wants or needs a jumbo-sized dehumidifier, which is why there are now lots of smaller more compact models on the market. If you live in a smaller property, or are away from home in student accommodation then a pint-sized option might be a better bet. Compared to many featured in our best dehumidifiers guide they’re usually cheaper too.

More often than not a more portable dehumidifying solution is going to be best for your needs because it should feature a less intrusive design. Alongside being easier to move around and store when you’re not using it a compact dehumidifier will still be able to shift damp and condensation when it’s needed, taking the edge off that slightly moist feeling you tend to get in lots of properties.

Again, student accommodation immediately springs to mind on this front. But that damp feeling can occur in pretty much any room and anywhere, especially if you’ve frequently got an airer full of smalls in the corner on a regular basis. Which brings us neatly to the Pro Breeze 500 ml Compact Mini Dehumidifier.

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

Pro Breeze 500 ml Compact Mini Dehumidifier: price, availability and what is it?

As you’ll have doubtless gathered from the name and supporting pictures, the Pro Breeze 500 ml Compact Mini is a dehumidifier that sits at the small end of the moisture removal spectrum. While most of the machines we’ve looked at recently have tended to be better suited to larger scale moisture and condensation, this appliance has minor league damp issues in its sights.

That’s a good thing though as it’s ideal for smaller spaces, with less moisture to remove. The other big bonus is that it’s much more portable and can therefore be positioned in all sorts of places and not necessarily inside the main house area either. It’s got dimensions of 15.6cm x 13cm x 22cm (LxWxH) so is small enough to be unobtrusive while also being able to get on with the job in hand. It only weighs just over 1kg, so is easily moved around as and when it’s necessary.

The unit is widely available for what is small beer in the dehumidifier stakes and can be purchased for its RRP of £44.99 or less in the UK and for $44.99 in the US, although it doesn't appear to be available in Australia.

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

Pro Breeze 500 ml Compact Mini Dehumidifier: features

Taking a tour of the Pro Breeze for the first time didn't take long as its cute design is minimalistic to say the least. It does look good though and is more visually appealing than some of the dull beige boxes on the market. The body is fashioned from quality white plastic while the water tank is the purple section at the bottom. The appliance sports a ‘Whisper Technology’ motto on the front, which does ring true as this is actually a pretty quiet machine.

In terms of controls then it’s incredibly simple to use. The Pro Breeze has an On/Off button plus a couple of indicators. One tells you when it’s working, while the other light informs you when the tank is full. There’s actually an auto shut-off feature built-in too, which is always a bonus for piece of mind to ensure you don't end up with water all over the floor. Incidentally, draining the tank can be done by pulling out a small black plastic plug and pouring the waste water away.

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

Pro Breeze 500 ml Compact Mini Dehumidifier: performance

The Pro Breeze is a thermo-electric Peltier dehumidifier, which is a variation on both the compressor and desiccant models that are common in the moisture removal marketplace. This is probably because of its size, so there’s an internal fan that pulls the damp air over a heat sink inside the unit, causing it to condense. This is therefore enough for less demanding dehumidifying tasks and you gain the benefit of having a smaller machine to find a home for.

With just 23 watts of power and that 500ml water tank capacity we found the Pro Breeze to be capable enough, but hampered a little by its humble specification. The small tank capacity means it needs emptying on a regular basis if you’re using it a lot, and that’s mainly down to its 250ml extraction rate. That’s not bad and makes the unit quite efficient just as long as you don't expect it to bale you out of extremely damp conditions. This is more of a machine for, shall we say, taking the edge off things.

We found it particularly useful for getting the damp feel out of an airer full of laundry, which adds another string to its bow alongside getting rid of condensation.

(Image credit: Pro Breeze)

So, is Pro Breeze 500 ml Compact Mini Dehumidifier any good?

This is a brilliant little solution for dealing with lower levels of damp, moisture and condensation. Thanks to its compact and very portable design the Pro Breeze is therefore perfect for places where it doesn't need to be in situ all the time. Similarly, it makes a great purchase for locations other than the home; think student digs for example. Student accommodation can be notoriously boxy and not particularly well ventilated, which can often lead to damp and mouldy conditions.

Get one of these and it should help out a lot. We found it similarly useful for airing damp laundry too, so there’s plenty of appeal from the Pro Breeze, especially given its tiny price tag. The unit is quiet, works efficiently enough and due to its limited specification shouldn’t cost too much to run over time. We’re probably looking at pennies rather than pounds, though we haven't had it long enough to gauge that just yet. Overall then we’d give the dinky little Pro Breeze 500 ml Compact Mini Dehumidifier a solid thumbs-up.