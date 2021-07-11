Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36 Steam Generator review

Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36 review – the shortened version: if you want to iron out tough creases in record time, the Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36 Steam Generator will do the job. We love its superior steam power to quickly tackle any fabric type with ease.

While most of us own a steam iron, many busy households are now opting to go large. And when your ironing load starts to pile up or you can’t get rid of those stubborn creases, the best steam generator can make all the difference!

There is some confusion about the difference between best steam irons and steam generators. They both generate steam to flatten clothes, but steam generators use an external water tank, and expel up to three times more steam at a high pressure than the humble iron. And while the tank may be heavy, the iron connected to it is comparatively light. They are more bulky and cumbersome to store overall, but it’s all about the performance.

The Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36 has a powerful 2400w, and up to 450g steam boost. It also boasts great features promising to cut your finish ironing time 30 minutes faster. We like the sound of that!

Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36: price and availability

(Image credit: Philips)

Steam generator irons are usually more expensive, starting from an entry-level £75 right up to £500. The Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36 Steam Generator costs a reasonable £200 which is mid-range. This model comes with a 2-year guarantee, and available from all the usual electrical retailers in the UK.

Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36 is not available in the US or Australia, but if it were, it would cost $275/AU$370

Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36: design and features

(Image credit: Philips)

While it may not look it, this GC7933/36 is designed to be compact (for a generator) and lightweight to handle. The overall design looks attractive and sleek in blue, and the transparent water tank holds a generous 1.5 litre capacity. It has a secure lock which can be a tad tricky when trying to remove the tank initially. But you’ll soon get the hang of it (after reading the manual!).

The iron itself is fairly light at 1.3kg, with a scratch resistant sole plate, smooth handle, and precision steam tip. It also has one button, which is the steam power button under the handle, so no temperature settings to faff about with. This is thanks to its OptimalTEMP technology, meaning it can iron anything at one temperature without burning.

Other convenient features include the Smart Calc Clean and container, which will remind you when you need to descale, an automatic shut-off feature and a carry lock for easy transport.

If you don't mind having something quite so huge at the end of your ironing board, it does look pretty impressive.

Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36: performance

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips are a brand known for reliability, and the Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36 Steam Generator doesn’t disappoint. It’s straightforward to set up, simply press the power button and wait for it to heat up the water. Perhaps the most challenging part is carrying the unit with a full capacity water tank, but at least you won’t need to refill for some time. The iron has a stylish, pulsating blue light while it’s warming up, which will stop (and beep) once it’s all ready for use.

Armed with my crumpled pile of laundry, I get to work. I was impressed with the powerful, continuous steam. It worked well on different types of fabric, from delicate linen and cotton to the more hardwearing materials like denim. In fact, it worked wonders on my wrinkled denim jackets and skirts, quickly taking out creases in no time. Something that my trusted steam iron could never do. The fact that it has no temperature settings was very handy, as there was no stopping to look at care labels and fiddle with dials.

It’s worth noting that the iron makes an incredibly loud screeching noise each time you place on the base to warm up, but this only lasts for a few seconds. Still, it’s enough to drown out any conversations you’re having at the time! Another thing to mention is the cord is quite short and taute, which was a challenge to stretch. Granted, it was designed that way to neatly wrap around the unit and store, but it took some getting used to.

In any case, I was able to get through my crumpled basket in probably half the time of my regular steam iron. What’s more, the water tank hadn’t even reached the halfway mark. The superior steam power certainly does not compare, as it literally does all the hard work for you. In fact, it would be very hard to go back to my steam iron again after my time with the generator.

Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36: verdict

(Image credit: Philips)

The Philips PerfectCare GC7933/36 Steam Generator offers powerful, continuous steam to quickly handle tough creases. Designed for convenience, it’s lightweight, easy to use and has several handy features such as the Smart Calc Clean. The OptimalTEMP function works well to maintain one temperature for all types of fabric without burning. Plus, you will never have to change any settings again! This is perfect for large households who go through mountains of ironing.

If you’re after a high-performance iron that gives quality results and an easy life, this relatively affordable steam generator is a more than worthwhile investment.