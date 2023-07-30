Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt review: no tape, no problem

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Leading outdoor gear manufacturer Jack Wolfskin made waves last year with their Tapeless Jkt. The innovative jacket eliminated dozens of metres of tape, which didn't only make the Tapeless Jkt more sustainable but also more breathable and durable. Now, the Jack Wolfskin is back with the second iteration of the jacket, the Tapeless 2.0 Jkt, the subject of this review.

The best waterproof jacket is an essential purchase for anyone who likes spending time outdoors, no matter the weather. And outdoor folks like their sustainable gear; after all, they spend a lot of time in nature and prefer to buy stuff that has less of a negative impact on the environment. So, is splashing the cash on the Tapeless 2.0 Jkt a good investment? Let's find out.

[First reviewed July 2023]

Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt review: price and availability

The Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt was released in April 2023 and is available to buy now at Jack Wolfskin US and Jack Wolfskin UK for a recommended retail price of $500/ £440. It's one of the most expensive non-technical waterproof jackets, although I must add that premium waterproof garments aren't generally cheap. The jacket is only available in men's version and in one colourway, Silver Grey.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt review: specifications

Materials: Texapore Core Fuse Stretch Ripstop 3L: 100% Polyamide; Texapore Pro Stretch 3L: 77% Polyamide, 23% Polyester

Texapore Core Fuse Stretch Ripstop 3L: 100% Polyamide; Texapore Pro Stretch 3L: 77% Polyamide, 23% Polyester Weight: 385g (size medium)

385g (size medium) Waterproof rating : 10,000mm water column

: 10,000mm water column Breathability: 6,000 MVTR value

6,000 MVTR value Hood: fixed, adjustable

fixed, adjustable Pockets : 2 raised hip pockets

: 2 raised hip pockets Zippers: waterproof

waterproof Colourways: Silver Grey only

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt review: design and build quality

Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt is all about, well, the lack of tape. Tape is used to seal the seams of waterproof garments ensuring they stay water-tight. The idea behind Jack Wolfskin's innovation is that it removed this tape, making the jacket more comfortable to wear (i.e. no chafing) and sustainable to produce.

However, according to Jack Wolfskin, removing the tape also makes the jacket longer lasting, as seam tape is the weakest component in outdoor waterproof breathable apparel. No matter how advanced the fabric is, if the seam tape is not durable enough, it will compromise breathability, mobility and durability.

Enter the Zero Tape sewing technology. It allows the needle only to penetrate the outer fabric, not the waterproof breathable laminate. The manufacturer says this creates a continuous membrane layer in the jacket without any perforation, removing the need for seam tapes.

Said layer is the Texapore Core Fuse Stretch Ripstop with a 10,000mm water column and 6,000 MVTR value. This 3-layer fabric is waterproof, windproof and breathable; plus, it is said to last longer thanks to the Zero Tape technology. The zippers are also waterproof, while the cuffs and hem are drawcord-adjustable to help seal off your upper body from the elements if needed.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt review: performance

Although I was sent the Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt a couple of months ago, I had to wait until late July to test it, as we were blessed with unusually warm and sunny weather in June in the UK. July was pretty soggy, which isn't great for anything apart from testing waterproof gear.

In fact, when I visited Tintagel Castle, the weather was so miserable and the wind so strong that they decided not to let anyone up, in case you get blown away by the currents. So, I donned my Tapeless 2.0 Jkt and went on a little walk around the piddling down rain while enjoying the gentle 40 miles an hour wind stroking my chin.

And to my delight, I felt terrific in the jacket. I had to pull the hood down and the hem right in to keep the wind out, but the Tapeless 2.0 Jkt did an excellent job protecting me from the elements. One problematic (in need of a better word here) area was the cuffs.

Unlike the hood and the hem, cuffs are adjustable using buttons. It is more of a fashion choice than a practical one, as it's harder to close the jacket perfectly using only three buttons than an infinitely-adjustable cord. This is even stranger considering the Tapeless 2.0 Jkt weatherproof construction.

Another grief of mine is the colour and that the jacket not only gets dirty easily but it's also impossible to remove these stains. This might be due to the dye being more environmentally friendly, or I don't know, but offering the Tapeless 2.0 Jkt in a less light colour might be a better option. On the upside, the pockets are positioned well and indeed easily accessible, even while wearing a hiking backpack.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt review: verdict

The Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt falls short of being the ultimate sustainable waterproof jacket in only a few areas. I appreciate that Jack Wolfskin found a way to combine an environmentally conscious design approach with comfort and durability – it's remarkable how protected you feel in the jacket.

That said, it feels the company is sitting on the fence a little bit about the purpose of the Tapeless 2.0 Jkt. Is it a fashion piece or a highly functional garment? Some features suggest the former, while the weather-ready construction the latter. Maybe it's a bit of both.

Not everyone will be able to justify the price of the Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt, but I guess that's not the idea anyway. If you can't decide between getting a hardcore waterproof shell you can use on the trail or one that can be used as a daily jacket, this might be an excellent option for you.

Jack Wolfskin Tapeless 2.0 Jkt review: also consider

A jacket that costs the same and does the whole style-and-substance business better is Klattermusen's Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka. It has a moisture vapour permeability of over 20,000 g/m²/24h and a hydrostatic head of over 20,000 mm, making it an incredibly capable outdoor garment. And all that without sacrificing style. Read my full Klattermusen Syr Unisex Levitend Hooded Parka review.

For something better-suited for hiking, try the Arc'teryx Beta Jacket. It does hit all the major high notes, especially if you're seeking a lightweight and packable waterproof shell. The one-handed hood is a neat touch, but helmet-wearers will be better served elsewhere. Read Mark's and Ruth's joint Arc'teryx Beta waterproof jacket review.