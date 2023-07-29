Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers review: easy breezy

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you're into hiking and live in the UK – or any other country where the weather can change quickly – you'll appreciate Columbia's Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers. Thanks to their clever design, you can convert them into shorts in a matter of seconds and reattach the lower leg bits almost as quickly. For this reason, the trousers have earned their space in T3's best walking trousers guide. Read our Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers review below to find out more.

Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers review: price and availability

The Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers are available to buy now directly from Columbia UK and Columbia US for a recommended retail price of £70/ $70 (approx. AU$ 104) - exact AU price and availability TBC. The women's version is also available for the same price. It's worth mentioning that the men's variety is available in 'Standard' and 'Bigger' versions, but the women's version is only in 'Standard' (from what I can tell). Generally speaking, there is a good spread of different sizes and colours available (although many are shades of beige/brown).

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers review: specifications

UPF: Broad Spectrum UPF 50 sun protection

Broad Spectrum UPF 50 sun protection Material: 100% recycled polyester

100% recycled polyester Pockets: five pockets (one zipped)

five pockets (one zipped) Fastening: partial elastic at waist

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers review: design and construction

Columbia's Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers caught my attention for their two-in-one design. Using the zips just above the knee line, you can easily detach the lower leg part of the trousers, converting them into cargo shorts – perfect for summer hikes when the weather can go from okay to not-so-okay quickly.

Of course, these hiking trousers are more than clever tools to show off your calves. The 100% recycled polyester material is not only more environmentally friendly, but it also provides protection against the sun, which is yet another useful feature for summer hikes. Plus, thanks to their airy, lightweight design (men's 34W 30L only 322g) allows for better sweat-wicking and dries quicker than standard cotton.

Pocket-wise, you have two hand pockets, two back pockets, a cargo pocket and a zipped pocket – more than enough storage space for even longer hikes. Better still, all the pockets are located on the shorts section of the trousers, so even if you unzip the lower section, you won't compromise storage space.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers review: performance

Say what you might, but the weather in the UK is perfect for hiking all year round. That said, you need to be ready for anything, especially during summer, when the weather can go from a balmy, sunny 20 Celsius degree to a cloudy, rainy 18 Celsius degree is what feels like a matter of seconds. The Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers were designed for this kind of weather.

I was surprised at how light the pants felt when I got them out of the box. The recycled polyester material weighs next to nothing yet provides protection against the sun. It also protects against light winds, although these wouldn't be my number one choice for battling the elements.

Considering how light the trousers are, I was slightly conscious about the zipping mechanism, thinking it would be hard to reattach the lower leg sections when required. Thankfully, I was proven wrong. One handy feature that helped reassemble the trousers was the colour-coded zip. On the right leg, the slider and the corresponding bottom stop help you identify which part goes where – clever design!

What isn't so clever is the lack of an adjustable hem. Being able to pull the trousers tighter around the ankles to prevent critters (especially ticks) from accessing your legs when trawling through thick undergrowth would be excellent. The loose construction helps keep the air moving around under the fabric, though, so there is that.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers review: verdict

The Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers can be considered niche and general appeal hiking clothing. On the one hand, they are best suited for summer hikes when the weather is all over the place; on the other hand, the 2-in-1 design enables you to use the trousers in a variety of situations and makes them especially well-suited for ultralight hiking when you don't want to pack more than what's absolutely necessary.

I wish you could pull the trousers tighter around the ankles, but if you have taller hiking boots, you can always tuck them in to prevent any issues that might arise from bugs crawling up your legs. It might not be the most fabulous look, but as long as it works, who am I to criticise the technique...

Columbia Silver Ridge Utility Convertible Walking Trousers review: also consider

Outstanding quality, rugged outdoor trousers built to last – the Fjallraven Keb Curved Trouser stands out as the workhorse of the outdoor pant market. They might be a bit more expensive than Columbia's trousers, but this hard-working design is worth splashing out on if you get outside in all conditions or work in the great outdoors. Extra points for sustainability, too. Read Sian's full Fjallraven Keb walking trousers review.