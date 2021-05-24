Coleman Square Camp table review: robust but not the most portable

The simply named Coleman Square Camp table is a sturdy table that suits four comfortably. This no-frills table was brought out by Coleman way back in 2016, but is still readily available to buy. So can this classic design compete with today's best camping tables? We got cooking at a local campsite to test it out in its natural habitat. Read on for our Coleman Square Camp table review.

Coleman Square Camp Table review: design and features

The Square Camp table does exactly what it says on the tin – this is a functional, foldable aluminium table seating four. Four slim legs fold away for easier storage, and the table's surface features an antimicrobial treatment that aims to stop mould and mildew from forming.

Colman describes this table as having room for four to six people – we'd definitely only recommend four people share its 80cm x 80cm surface, but there's more than enough room to set out four plates if you're eating together.

The Square Camp table has rather functional looks. While we like the picnic blanket-style check surface, which features Coleman's lantern logo as a pattern, if you're after a foldable camping table that can also grace your garden parties when you aren't on camping holidays, you may want to choose a more attractive wooden or bamboo-effect design.

There's also a larger version of this table that seats six, but the bigger design is harder to store as it doesn't fold in half. If you're after a table that seats six we'd recommend the Decathlon Quecha Folding Camping Table instead.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Coleman Square Camp Table review: performance

As soon as we unfolded this design, we noticed that Coleman's table feels sturdier than many cheaper and flimsier camping tables we've come across. The legs are slim but strong, and rubber bottoms stop them sinking into the ground (although these are removable, so you'll have to be careful not to lose one).

The table is pleasingly lightweight but is rather bulky to carry and to store, both at home and in car boots – it's a pity it doesn't fold in half. You'll also need to factor in camping chairs for everyone. We'd recommend using this table for car camping trips where you're unpacking right next to your pitch.

When testing out the Square Camp table we also rated using it for cooking on, as its sturdiness and 70cm height make it ideal for popping a large and heavy camping stove on for easy food preparation. While we couldn't test that this table is more effective against mould and mildew than its counterparts, as Coleman claims, its smooth surface is definitely easy to wipe clean and quick to dry. A few online reviews noted that the table didn't stand up well to heavy rain – we found ours was absolutely fine after a shower, but would recommend storing it in a dry place and drying it after rain, in case this is a long-term issue.

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Coleman Square Camp Table review: verdict

A simple but sturdy camping table ideal for keen cooks to prep on or for a family of four to eat around, Coleman's Square Camp Table is a fuss-free design that's built to last. While there are cheaper (but often flimsier) models available, if you want a foldable table without bells and whistles this is a solid choice that stands out for its quality and light weight.