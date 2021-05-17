Decathlon Quecha Folding Camping Table review: perhaps the perfect family camping table

Decathlon’s popular, portable and adjustable Folding Table comes with four handy stools packed in

Decathlon Quecha Folding Camping Table review
(Image credit: Sian Lewis)
In the market for a family-friendly camping table? Look no further than our pick of the pack, Decathlon’s Folding Camping table. Compact and portable when folded down, it seats six in comfort once you pop out the adjustable legs, and even comes with four useful stools. What more could you ask for – especially at this price point?

Decathlon’s Folding Camping table, which seats six and comes complete with four stools, is one of the brand’s bestselling models, boasting thousands of positive reviews on the Decathlon website. And with an RRP of £39.99, it's cheaper than many of the entries in our best camping table roundup, too. Is this the ultimate bargain camping table? We put it to the test to find out. Read on for our Decathlon Quechua Folding Camping table review.

Decathlon Folding Camping table review: design

Decathlon’s Folding Camping Table looks quite small and unassuming at first glance – but open it up and it transforms into a large table comfortably seating six around a 120cm x 60cm tabletop. Four foldable camping stools are included, and are stored inside the folded table (supplement with two of your own – or pick two from our best camping chair roundup – if you need to take the table to full capacity). 

An aluminium frame and steel legs make this table sturdy enough to take 50kg of weight, and the laminated table top is easy to keep clean. You can also adjust the legs of this table, which makes it perfect for children’s meals or for using as a low coffee table, and the low stools will also suit littler campers. 

We thought the Folding Table looked great on test, with a bright turquoise top with a geometric design, and curved corners which are both attractive and safer than sharp-edged corners. This table even looks smart enough to crack out at a barbecue or a party if you’re in need of extra entertaining space. 

Decathlon Quecha Folding Camping Table review

(Image credit: Decathlon)

Decathlon Folding Camping table review: performance

We were impressed by how easy it was to transport this table, despite its large size once unfolded – the packed down table is compact and reasonably lightweight, has a sturdy handle, stands up on its own for easy storage and will fit into most car boots. Once you unfold the legs, the Folding Camping table is ideal for sharing a meal, as there’s enough space for six adults to sit around it, or if you’re a family of four you could also pop a camping stove on one end of the table, and sit around the other.

The four included stools are simple in design and aren’t super sturdy, but they are functional and will take the weight of an adult. Getting four seats as part of this table makes it a bit of a bargain, and the stools are surprisingly handy to have about if you need emergency extra chairs at home, too. You can even use the stools as foot rests or as low side tables, which is ideal if you’re relaxing in a camping chair of an evening. 

Decathlon Quecha Folding Camping Table review

(Image credit: Sian Lewis)

Decathlon Folding Camping table review: verdict

We have to sing the praises of Decathlon’s Folding Camping Table – this is a well-designed and very versatile bit of camping kit. It comfortably seats six at two heights, is lightweight and easy to store and comes complete with four small but useful stools. All that, and it looks attractive and comes in at a competitive price point – this table gives designs twice its price tag a run for their money, and we would definitely recommend it for families of four and up.

