Camelbak MultiBev Insulated Bottle review: 2-in-1 vessel for bikepacking

Camelbak MultiBev Insulated Bottle review: durable 2-in-1 insulated bottle for outdoor adventures, especially well-suited for bikepacking.

I had the Camelbak MultiBev Insulated Bottle at home for months, sitting in my cupboard, before I tried it. You see, I asked the brand for a 1L Chute Mag for my Mongol 100 ultramarathon, and they asked if I would take a look at the MultiBev. As a sucker for large-volume insulated water bottles for hiking, I said yes to that request, but up until my recent bikepacking trip to Wales, I didn't get the chance to try the MultiBev.

Big mistake! Even now, the only reason I took it is because I wanted an insulted container for water I could also use as a mug if needed. And indeed, the best thing about the MultBev is that it has a built-in cup with a Pak Cap hidden in the cap of the vessel, making it the ultimate 2-in-1 water bottle. Best of all, it fits seamlessly into bike water bottle cages – not a bad feature for bikepacking, where every item you have should have as many uses as possible and fit into other things.

(First reviewed June 2023)

Camelbak MultiBev Insulated Bottle review: price and availability

The Camelbak MultiBev Insulated Bottle is available to buy now directly from Camelbak UK for a recommended retail price of £40 (approx. $51/ AU$ 75). It's available in eight different colours, including Terracotta Rose/ Camellia Pink and Wild Strawberry. I used the Black/ Black version for the review.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Camelbak MultiBev Insulated Bottle review: specification

Capacity: bottle – 17oz/ 500ml, cup – 12oz/ 350 ml

Cap Material: BPA-free polypropylene

Dimensions: 80 x 279 x 80 mm / 3.1 x 11 x 3.1 in

Material: 18/8 stainless steel

BPA/BPS/BPF-free

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Camelbak MultiBev Insulated Bottle review: ergonomics and performance

The Camelbak MultiBev is a 2-in-1 liquid container that combines an insulated water bottle and a detachable travel cup into one comparatively small vessel. Thanks to its slender bottom, the MultiBev should fit into most cupholders, including those found on gravel bikes.

Both the bottle and the cup are made of double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless steel, which should keep beverages hot or cold for hours. The exterior of the MultiBev has a durable powder coat finish, which is not everlasting, as I managed to rub some of it away with the metal bottle cage on the bike. Even with the not-so-tender approach I used to handle the MultiBev, the coat is more or less intact, though.

The bottom of the cup – which is also the bottom of the water bottle when attached – has a non-slip silicone base, but the bottom without the cup is 'just' stainless steel. Hidden inside the cap, you'll find the folded-up silicone Pak Cap to go on the cup, turning it into a full-on travel mug. No matter how scrunched-up the Pak Cup gets, it provides an instant seal once put on the cup.

I loved the versatility of the MultiBev. Sure, it's pretty bulky and heavy and only holds half a litre of liquid, but the cup is a good size, insulated and has a cap, meaning you can use it for hot drinks, soup or whatever else. I also appreciated that the lid had a loop, so I could attach it to my hiking backpack when the bottle cage on the bike was busy.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat/T3)

Camelbak MultiBev Insulated Bottle review: verdict

If you're looking for an insulated bottle for bikepacking, look no further than the Camelbak MultiBev. This durable vessel fits perfectly into bottle cages (and cupholders). It has a full-size, also insulated travel cup integrated into the design, which can be used for drinking tea, coffee, or any other hot liquid. However, hot vegetable soup will be harder to suck through the slit of the Pak Cap (just saying).

Jokes aside, considering you can get this wonder liquid container for less these days (currently selling for a mere £28), you'd be a fool not to try it. Having a vessel as capable as the MultiBev can come in handy for any outdoor escapade, whether camping or hiking. Or just roaming the urban jungle.