You can save £350 on Peloton's exercise bikes right now

Peloton's highly rated exercise bike – we gave it the maximum five stars on our Peloton Bike review – is currently 26% off at eBay through Peloton's official store on the platform. Selling for only £995, the indoor bike offer comes in the wake of spiking demand for the iconic home workout equipment, with a 23% spike in searches for 'Peloton bike' on eBay in the run-up to the festive season, says the premier second-hand marketplace.

There's a lot to consider when buying a Peloton bike: the initial price, the ongoing subscription costs, if you have space in your home, if you'll use it regularly enough to justify a purchase, and so on. However, such concerns will likely melt away as soon as that bike lands on your doorstep (and is subsequently carried over the threshold by the delivery guys, of course).

Thanks to its super robust construction, beautiful design with attention to detail, ease of use and comfort, we dare anyone not to become instantly obsessed with the Peloton Bike+. The premium experience it delivers is magical, and as a result, we've used it almost daily over the past few months. We can't get enough.

(opens in new tab) Peloton Bike (Certified Refurbished): Was £1,345 , now £995 at eBay (opens in new tab)

Each refurbished Peloton Bike is said to have seen minimal use and has been thoroughly inspected, repaired, and tested to return the Bike to "like new" condition and make sure it meets Peloton standards. eBay says there is a limited quantity available – don't miss out!

Opting to shop refurbished over new is a savvy choice in terms of costs and saving on waste, as well as extending the life cycle of products by giving them a new home. "Peloton makes an excellent addition to our Certified Refurbished offering here at eBay", says Kirsty Keoghan, Senior Director of Trading at eBay, "Combining technology, fitness and content, Peloton brings captivating workouts to people at home or anywhere they choose to work out."

