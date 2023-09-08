You can now use your phone on even more London Tube train lines

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Transport for London has extended mobile connectivity to a number of new stations and Underground tunnels. That means you can now use your mobile phone when travelling on a greater number of Tube trains in the capital, even while in tunnels.

It claims that it is on target to have a "significant proportion" of the entire Tube network covered by 4G and 5G signals by the end of 2024.

A mobile service is now operating on the Central Line between Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road stations, as well as in both stations. Further sections of the Central Line will also be covered in the "coming months", as well as parts of the Northern Line.

The relatively newly opened Elizabeth Line will also gain mobile signals in stations and tunnels by the end of this year, with plans to extend the service across the entire line by spring 2024.

All of the UK's main networks are participating in the rollout – Three, EE, Vodafone and Virgin Media O2. That means all travellers will be able to use their phone's data as per normal on connected sections, even when in the train itself. Other operators use the same networks under licence.

(Image credit: TfL)

"I am delighted to see the promise I made of delivering 4G and 5G across the London Underground continuing to progress, with West End hubs Oxford Circus and Tottenham Court Road joining an ever-growing network of line and stations with full connectivity," said the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan.

The new stations and tunnels join existing live mobile services on the Northern Live (Camden Town to Mornington Crescent) and Jubilee Line.

TfL claims that it is now possible to use your mobile phone's data across more than 10 per cent of the London Tube network, both over and underground.

Boldyn Networks is the company tasked with installing the technology through the vast number of tunnels under the capital. It was awarded the 20-year concession in 2021 (when under the name of BAI Communications).

You might not be able to use a standard voice call, even in a connected area, but make sure you turn on mobile data calling on your handset as that might help. You could even try voice calling on an app like WhatsApp instead.