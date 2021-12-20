Xbox Series X restock: Amazon stock live now with Far Cry 6 – arrives before Christmas

Xbox Series X stock is now available for purchase at Amazone Head on over to Amazon's website to pick one up in time for Christmas. This will likely be the last chance

Check Xbox Series X stock at Amazon now

Amazon has consistently been getting stock throughout the year but has now ramped up for the holidays. Stock issues have plagued the games industry for more than a year now, and it's showing no signs of getting any better, so these opportunities need to be taken advantage of as soon as possible.

The main offering is a standalone Xbox Series X console, which is confirmed to arrive before Christmas. If you're quick enough, it will even get delivered today! Next to this, there's a fantastic bundle that comes packaged with a limited edition copy of Far Cry 6, the new open-world Ubisoft title starring Giancarlo Esposito as ruthless dictator Antón Castillo. I personally finished the game and previously shared my positive impressions of the first 10 hours.



Of course, Microsoft also has its equally great Xbox Series S all-digital console up for sale too. Unlike the Xbox Series X, however, it doesn't arrive until after Christmas.

Check Xbox Series S stock at Amazon now

Alternatively, Very has an Xbox Series S bundle live right now with Fortnite and Rocket League included that will deliver in three working days.

Check Xbox Series S stock at Very now

Anyone that is lucky enough to take home an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S can start playing the latest next-gen games from Microsoft, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, The Artful Escape, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, Sable, Twelve Minutes, and more.

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes, so like any console drop, patience and persistence are the keys to success. Queues look pretty good for the minute, though. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

If the wait for Xbox's newest console is taking its toll, you can always check out our PS5 stock tracker or even our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker, if you fancy a change. There are plenty of great consoles out there regardless.