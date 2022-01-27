Xbox Series X restock: Amazon stock live now – get a console for the weekend

Original Story: Xbox Series X stock is now live at Amazon. Head on over to Amazon's website this second to get your hands on Microsoft's newest console. Be quick! These likely won't last long at all.

This is the first major restock we've seen from Amazon since December 23rd with the standalone console available by itself. It's a rare thing these days because most retailers offer bundles, so well worth jumping on. Next-day delivery is available, so you can start playing next-gen games as soon as this weekend.

You must be an Amazon Prime member to gain access to the purchase page.

It's also worth being aware that Microsoft has its equally great Xbox Series S all-digital console up for sale too. Very has the standalone console live now, alongside an Xbox Series S bundle with three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included. This means you wouldn't need to buy any games for the first three months. Nice!

Anyone that secures an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, can start playing the latest games from Microsoft, including Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Gears 5, The Artful Escape, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Psychonauts 2, and more. With Microsoft set to acquire Activision Blizzard it could also mean the likes of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Crash Bandicoot could all be Xbox exclusive in the future. Crazy, right?

Wait times can be anywhere up to 30 minutes on average, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

