Win KEF LSX II speakers and stands worth over £1500

There are wireless speakers and then there are KEF wireless speakers. These all-in-one devices bring true Hi-Fi sound to any space, while also providing direct and wireless connections to your devices, plus streaming options.

Create multi-room sound using AirPlay 2 or connect directly to a TV or laptop using one of the six inputs, including HDMI ARC and USB-C. Alternatively you can simply connect to Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and more for high quality streaming audio.

These second-generation LSX offer the same great sound as the originals but bolster that input selection. Featuring the KEF UniQ driver, they can produce some stunning stereo sound that belies their diminutive size.

The speakers come in six vibrant colours, including a new Olive Green finish, and are compact enough to sit on a shelf or desk. For an extra dose of style they also mount onto the equally stylish S1 speaker stands, providing you with the ability to place them anywhere.

There's a good reason we gave these second-gen LSX speakers five stars when we reviewed them, and know you’ll love them as much as we do. That’s why we’ve teamed up with KEF to give one pair of KEF LSX II speakers and S1 stands away to a lucky winner.

The prize is worth a total of £1519 and the winner can choose the colour. For your chance to win, simply answer the question on the right. For more info visit https://uk.kef.com/products/lsx-2

To enter simply answer this question:

What inputs does the LSX II have?

A) HDMI ARC

B) USB-C

C) 3.5mm Aux

D) Ethernet

E) All of the above