Win a Canon EOS R bundle with an RF 24-70mm lens and adapter worth £4,479

Have you been looking for a way to level up your photography game without splashing out thousands on a new camera?

Well, we have good news – The Photography Show is running a brilliant competition that could see you win a Canon EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera, plus an RF 24-70mm lens and EF-EOS R adapter. The whole bundle is worth an impressive £4,479, making it a great opportunity to land this pro-level camera bundle.



The Canon EOS R is the company's flagship full-frame mirrorless camera and combines a 30.3MP sensor with a 5,655-point AF system, plus the ability to shoot action at 8fps. Throw in a 3.15in tilting touchscreen and 4K video powers, and you have a great all-rounder that's a fine photographic companion for both hobbyists and pros.

Of course, it's always good to kick off your new system with a versatile, premium zoom lens like the Canon RF 24-70mm F2.8L IS USM. Beyond its handy focal range, it boasts edge-to-edge sharpness and a Nano USM motor for silent focusing.



Click here to enter the competition now