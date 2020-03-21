Where you can still buy potato grow bags, seed potatoes and compost in March

Potato grow bags are an excellent way to grow potatoes in small spaces like patios, balconies and very small gardens. One big advantage to using potato grow bags is that your crops are less vulnerable to pest and disease. And because you can control the tubers, they’re easier to harvest as well - you won’t be digging around searching for your potatoes if you use a grow bag.

But you’ll need to be quick: March is the time to plant your seed potatoes. Get them in the compost now and they’ll be ready to harvest from as early as June, and throughout the summer and autumn.

Here’s what you’ll need: seed potatoes, a potato grow bag and compost (make sure it’s peat free). But which online gardening stores are still delivering? And where are the cheapest potato grow bags? We’ve done some digging (ahem!) for you - here are some of the best places where you can still buy potato grow bags, compost and more.

5 top places to buy potato grow bags online

Thompson Morgan - potato bags £2.99 ( £6.99 ) with every potato order

Crocus - seed potatoes from £2.49

Suttons - potato growing kits from £9.99

Dobies - save 14% on potato growing kits

Amazon - potato grow bags from £6.30

Potato grow bag deals

Potato grow bags: £2.99 (was £6.99) with every potato order | Thompson Morgan

Thompson Morgan is currently delivering as normal. It claims you get a 186% increase in yield if you use the company’s durable black/grey potato grow bags. Right now, you’ll can save £4 - that’s almost 60% - on potato grow bags when you buy your seed potatoes from Thompson Morgan. Charlotte and Maris Piper potatoes start from £4.99/kg, but there are 35 different varieties to choose between.View Deal

Potato growing kits: from just £9.99 | Suttons

This bargain patio potato growing kit is less than £10 at Suttons right now. You’ll get nine potato tubers (three of each variety: Charlotte, Maris Piper and Vivaldi ) plus three tough woven polythene planters measuring 45cm high x 35cm wide, and delivery is promised within 6-10 days. There’s a 14% discount on the larger 18 seed potato kit too.View Deal

Carbon Gold grochar all purpose compost 20L: £11.99| Crocus

Peat-free compost is the best choice for the environment. This all purpose compost is designed for use on vegetables, fruit and flowers, plus it’s organic, peat-free and Soil Association approved. (Alternatively, browse other quality composts at Crocus.)View Deal

Seed potatoes: £4/kg on some potato varieties | Dobies

Seed potatoes are running out at Dobies - you can’t currently buy smaller 1kg packs of Charlotte or Maris Piper seed potatoes, although there are 5kg options with a 33% discount - but there are still many varieties on sale. And at £4 per pack, they’re great value.View Deal