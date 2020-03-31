Where to buy hand sanitizer – updated

Hand santizer is one of the most in-demand products in the world right now. Medical authorities have advised that people wash their hands hands regularly with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, to help prevent the spread of infection.

With much of the world in lockdown, it's clear we're going to be needing hand sanitizer for a while yet. If you've been struggling to get hold of some, read on.

Read on for a guide to where to buy hand sanitizer (hand sanitiser) right now – we've focused on online retailers so you can order from home, and have found suppliers in the UK, US and Australia. Use the links opposite to jump straight to your area. Stocks are looking seriously depleted, but we're monitoring the situation and constantly updating this page with any new supplies as soon as they become available. Please don't purchase more than you need.

In the UK, we've been assured that a coronavirus home test is on its way. Remember that while hand sanitizer is an easy option, medical bodies say that using soap and water and following the correct hand washing steps is just as effective against the spread of the virus.

Looking for loo roll too? Here's where to buy toilet paper for delivery

Food delivery services UK: the best places to order food online now

Here's where to buy hand sanitizer right now. If you can't get hold of any, check back later, because we're updating this page every day.

Jump to where in the US to buy hand sanitizer

Where to buy hand sanitiser in the UK

Antibacterial hand sanitiser (30ml) | £5.89 at ebay

This 70% alcohol gel is in stock at ebay. It's a UK seller and there's same-day dispatch and free delivery.

View Deal

Acton Spirit hand sanitizer | £9 at Pai Skincare

This London-based brand offers a 'buy one, gift one' policy, which means for every tube of hand sanitiser gel you order, one goes to an NHS frontline worker, care home, homeless charity or beauty bank will receive a one too.

View Deal

mylee antibacterial hand sanitizer | £16.99 at ebay

Grab a 200ml pot of antibacterial hand sanitiser at ebay. It's made in the UK, and there's free postage. It contains the recommended 70% alcohol.

View Deal

Hand sanitiser (2 x 30ml) | £8.95 at ebay

Pick up two mini tubs of hand sanitizer at ebay for under a tenner. The price gets cheaper the more of these you buy, so go ahead a stock up (within reason)!

View Deal

Alcohol hand sanitiser (250ml) | £6.99 at Strathheaven

Strathheaven is an online retailer in partnership with a Yorkshire-based manufacturer of sanitiser and other disinfectant products. It has been supplying the NHS for over a decade and all of its products are medical grade. In order for this small business to meet the increased demand, it'll be opening orders for a few hours every morning at 10am. Browse the full range here.

View Deal

IHS Instant Hand Sanitizer (30ml) | £4.99 at ebay

Pick up this 30ml hand sanitizer at ebay right now – or go for two or three bottles to lower the price. It does have a slightly homemade look to it, but it's from a top-rated UK seller so that's fairly reassuring. It is however only 60% alcohol, which is below the recommended ratio.

View Deal

Carex Advanced Protect handwash | 95p at Tesco

The next best thing to alcohol gel is decent antibacterial handwash. This 250ml Carex Advanced Protect Marine Mineral Hand Wash gives up to three hours' protection after each wash.

View Deal

Essential Antibac handwash | £1.30 at Waitrose

Waitrose Essential handwash is a great staple to have in your house for regular hand washing. This 500ml tub has a pump top for easy application.

View Deal

SOLD OUT Hand sanitiser gel (500ml) | £22.95 at ebay

This 500ml pump bottle of antibac gel is available to buy at ebay. It ships for free, from within the UK, and delivery is expected nice and quickly. It also contains the recommended 70% alcohol.



OUT OF STOCK Mylee antibacterial hand santizer 500ml | £24.99 at ebay

This Mylee hand sanitizer gel is available, with free UK delivery, at ebay. It contains 70% alcohol to effectively kill germs.



Shop all hand sanitizers at ebay

Click and collect at Superdrug

While Superdrug has no hand sanitizer to be delivered via online order, it does offer the option to ‘Order & Collect’ from your local store. Naturally, this is subject to availability at said shop.

View Deal

Where to buy hand sanitizer in the US

Hand sanitizer gel | From $7.99 at Vel-Ray

Vel-Ray usually makes waxes and polishes for cars, but it has switched over to hand sanitizer and hand soaps for the time being. There are several 75% alcohol hand sanitizer options in stock at the moment.

View Deal

Alcohol hand spray | $12.95 at Radha Beauty

It's labelled as 'soothing spray' rather than sanitizer, which is perhaps why this alcohol hand spray is still in stock at Radha. It contains 62% alcohol, which is in line with the CDC's recommendations (over 60%). There's also a 4oz lemongrass scented version in stock.

View Deal

Hand Sanitizer | Various prices at Sears Marketplace

There are a few sellers offering Hand Sanitizer gel via Sears marketplace. Be wary of any price hikes, and also delivery delays.



Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer | $2.99 at Target

This 8 fl oz pump bottle of Purell Naturals hand sanitizer is in stock at Target. It uses 'plant-based alcohol', but it still contains 70% ethanol which is what you're looking for in a hand sanitizer. There's also a 2oz pump bottle available for $1.99.

View Deal

Browse all Purell products at Target

Stock is fluctuating all the time, so if you want to check stock yourself, head to this link.

View Deal

Purell Hand Sanitizing Wipes | $1.49 at Target

Grab a pack of 15 hand sanitzer wipes at Target. These are dye-free and pre-moistened to keep hands soft. This is a good little pack to have with you if you do need to go out (although you should be avoiding this wherever possible).

View Deal

Shop all available hand sanitizer and soap at Staples

Staples stocks a wide range of hand sanitizers, including refill packs. Browse the range yourself here.



Walgreens Advanced Hand Sanitizer | $4 @ Walgreens

This 28oz bottle of hand sanitizer is out of stock for delivery, but click through and you can check the inventory at your local store by entering your zip code.

View Deal

Purell Hand Sanitizer soothing gel with Aloe and Vitamin E | $2.99 at Target

This double-strength hand sanitizer comes with aloe and vitamin E to keep your hands soft – which could be a bit of a game-changer right now. Purell says one squirt of this is equal to two of another brand.

View Deal

Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer (33.8 fl oz): $5.49 at Target

Note: Available for pickup only, and we're not sure which (if any) stores actually have it in stock. This 1L tub of hand sanitizer promises to kill 99.99% of illness-causing germs.

View Deal

Where to buy hand sanitizer in Australia

Sensori Hydra & Detox Hand Sanitiser (100mL) | AU$39 at David Jones

Trying to get your hands on some hand sanitiser but aren’t having much luck? Have no fear, David Jones is here! DJ's is one of the few retailers left that still stock the prized germ-killer so don’t waste time, grab yours today through the David Jones online store.

View Deal

Life Basics Antibacterial hand sanitizer (125ml) | AU$9.95 at Nourished Life

Nourished Life is an Australian brand focused on clean living. This hand sanitizer contains at least 70% alcohol and is enriched with healing aloe vera and hydrating green tea. It's a spray rather than a traditional gel.

View Deal

Primalgel Plus Hand Sanitizer Trio Pack | AU$12.50 at Strawberrynet

Take the extra precaution to protect yourself from germs by grabbing the Primalgel Plus Rinse-Free Hand Sanitizer Trio Pack for only AU12.50! This is a fantastic bargain, especially if you've got young children that constantly need their hands de-germ-ified. Don’t miss out and order yours today.

View Deal

50ML Organic Choice Hand Sanitiser 4 and 8 packs | AU$49.95 & AU$94.95 at Crazysales This may be an expensive option but if you’re a fan of organic, you can grab the Organic Choice hand sanitiser in either a four or eight pack through Crazysales online store. Each bottle is a perfect travel size 50mL, contains aloe vera to keep your hands moisturised and you only need to use a tiny pea-sized amount to kill all those unwanted germs. This product is also Australian made and owned, so you’ll be hitting two birds with one stone by keeping your hands germ free and also helping an Aussie company.

View Deal

How to make homemade hand sanitizer

Let's say you know you're going to be out an about without ready access to soap and water, but you haven't been able to get your hands on any ready-made hand sanitiser. According to experts including Dr Anne Marie Helmenstine (who holds a PhD in biomedial sciences), it is possible to make your own 'hand sanitiser' at home, using Isopropyl alcohol (known as rubbing alcohol) and aloe vera gel.

To make your own, simply mix together 2/3 cup of 99% rubbing alcohol with 1/3 cup aloe vera gel. You can add 5-10 drops of essential oil to mask the smell of alcohol if you want, but this isn't essential. Then use a funnel to decant the mixture into a spray bottle or liquid soap container. Clearly label the bottle.

For your homemade hand sanitizer to work effectively, it needs to include at least 60% alcohol by volume. But if you don't include the aloe vera gel, it's going to dry your hands out pretty severely, pretty quickly.

Get 5 issues of T3 magazine for just £5/$5 – digital edition

To help you get through self-isolation, we're offering 5 issues of T3 magazine for just £5/$5 when you subscribe to our digital edition – it's available to read on Android, iPhone and iPad. You'll get in-depth features about the best gadgets you've never heard of, news of the greatest tech coming this year, and real-world reviews of the latest releases.

View Deal

Dry skin from all this washing? See our guide to the best hand creams

Explore our pick of the best dehumidifiers

Does hand sanitizer protect against coronavirus?

Because coronavirus is a new illness, the official medical line on this isn't clear-cut. The NHS website says, "we do not know exactly how coronavirus spreads from person to person" and that "similar viruses are spread in cough droplets".

The NHS advises using hand sanitizer gel only if soap and water are unavailable. Other recommendations include using your sleeve or a tissue to cover your mouth when sneezing, putting used tissues straight into a bin and washing your hands afterwards.

Also bear in mind that while hand sanitizer gels seem like the foolproof way to get your hands as clean as possible, they're not the magic solution you might assume. First up, for the hand sanitizer gel to effectively kill germs, it needs to be at least 60% alcohol – to be safe, look for a 60-95% alcohol concentration, and avoid alcohol-free options.

There are also other things that can make the alcohol gel, or vodka, less effective than you'd hope. The CDC warns that if your hands are very dirty or greasy, this can stop hand sanitizers from working properly. You also need to make sure you're using enough gel, and that you're not wiping off the gel before it's properly dry. Seriously, washing your hands is easier.

While hand sanitizers can quickly reduce the number of microbes on hands, they don't eliminate all types of germs. For certain types of germ – including norovirus – soap and water is more effective, according to the CDC.

What should I do if I can't find hand sanitizer?

So you haven't been able to get hold of any hand sanitizer. Don't worry. It's time to turn to good old-fashioned soap and water. To help guard against catching or spreading coronavirus, the NHS recommends washing your hands with soap and water regularly, following the official hand washing steps, including when you get home or arrive at work.

You can pick up hand soap at your local supermarket, but if that's not possible you can also order online – head to Waitrose, Boots, Superdrug or any number of other online stores.

Once you've got your soap, it's time to brush up on your hand-washing technique. It's recommended you wash your hands for at least 20 seconds. Above is the official NHS video showing you how to wash your hands properly.

How can I deal with self-isolation?

The UK has implemented a lockdown period, and in general everyone is advised to socially distance themselves right now. Thankfully in today's connected world, movies and TV can come to you, from all over the world.

Liked this?