Watch a Tesla get driven from London to Lands End on a single charge

Can you drive an electric vehicle from London to Lands End without changing up once? That was the question Tom Pritchard, Auto Editor at Toms Guide, had.

So he set off armed with a Tesla Model 3 to find out. Check out his journey in the video below!

So yes, it turns out can you drive to Lands End on a single charge, but the question is, why would you want to? Especially as Tesla's Supercharger network is so quick and reliable.

Have you ever run an electric car down to it's last few miles? Let us know on Facebook or Twitter.

