Waiting for a new iMac? You might have to wait a little longer...

Apple's range of laptops are some of the most popular on the market. The best MacBooks are total powerhouses, burning through intense tasks like video editing and music production with ease.

Even cheaper models are no slouch. Devices like the 15-inch MacBook Air pack brilliantly capable processors, fusing portability with enough power for just about anything.

But if you tend to stay in one place when you're using a computer, a desktop might be a more appealing prospect. Apple have you covered there, too. Devices like the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio offer a powerful hub to build the rest of your setup around. Or, you can opt for an all-in-one device, like the iMac.

That device has proven very popular. I'm a big fan of the aesthetic, which loses the chic colour-absent design which Apple has become well-known for. Instead, vibrant colour options are on offer, allowing you to inject a bit of personality into your setup.

The iMac is getting old, though. Released in 2021, it's one of only two devices in the Mac range which still use the M1 chip. Many had hoped for an updated model with an M2 processor.

That now looks unlikely. According to respected Apple insider, Mark Gurman (via MacRumors), the current plan is to skip M2 on the iMac, with it set to be upgraded to M3 once that chip is launched. That should place its earliest possible launch date at the start of next year.

It also places the device on a three-year update schedule. That would be pretty unusual for Apple devices. Most are updated every year, every 18 months or every two years.

Despite the longer wait time, I do think it's the better option for the device. The M2 chip is nearing the end of its reign, and the new M3 chip should provide a stark difference. That's said to be the first chip built on TSMC's 3nm architecture, which should offer more power and efficiency. In short, while the leap from M1 to M2 was there, but not massive, going from M1 to M3 should be fairly dramatic.

There's no confirmation of a launch date, or for expected pricing on this device. There's still a while to wait, though, so keep your eyes peeled in the meantime for more news and rumours.