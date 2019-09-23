Unmissable Sky TV deal bags you Sky Q box with Sports, Cinema AND Entertainment channels for cheap

For those that have had their eye on a Sky Q upgrade then this excellent discount deal on the Sky All-together Bundle is a must-see. That's because you can currently bag the All-together Bundle, which includes all of Sky's Entertainment, Sports, and Cinema channels, along with a 1TB Sky Q box for a very, very attractive price point.

Sky knows how to put on a deal, too, as it has also slashed the setup fee for the whole system from £199 down to just £20. You can, literally, get this channel-stuffed package in your home for the cost of three or four pints. And with the monthly cost cut down by £14 as well, it is very affordable on an on-going basis as well.

The full details of the Sky Q deal can be viewed below:

Sky All-together Bundle | Sky Q 1TB box + Sky HD + Sky Sports HD - Complete Pack + Sky Entertainment + Sky Cinema | £20 setup | £47 per month | 18-month contract

This is simply a great discount deal. For just £47 per month (cut down from £61) you can now bag the Sky All-together Bundle, which includes all of Sky Sports, all of Sky Cinema, and all of Sky Entertainment along with a 1TB Sky Q box. Oh, and on top of that, the deal also includes access to Sky HD and Sky Sports HD, too, meaning that you can enjoy all of that content in crisp, high definition fidelity. Setup is only £20, too, and the low price extends for the length of the 18-month contract.View Deal

In our 2019 Sky Q review we said that "Sky Q was already the best viewing experience money could buy and now, with Netflix seamlessly integrated into its UI, it has powered even further away from its rivals", praising its fast and powerful hardware, slick and intuitive user interface, and very useful system autonomies. We then concluded that Sky Q was "best-in-class brilliance".

Which is why we find it so easy to recommend this very well priced Sky Q deal — it delivers a very broad content package in a super piece of hardware for an attractive, discounted price point.

