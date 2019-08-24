Unmissable Bose QuietComfort 35 headphones deal – save over £70

Looking for some cheap Bose headphones for a late summer break or for heading back to school with? Then this is the deal you've been waiting for.

Amazon is running its End Of Summer Sale right now and amongst a raft of discounts we've spotted this absolute gem of a deal.

The excellent Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones with Noise Cancelling and Amazon Alexa are reduced from £329.95 to £259.00 at Amazon right now.

That's a reduction of £70.95, 22%, bringing the QC35s down to their lowest Amazon price ever, so if you want a quality pair of cans you might want to jump on this deal before it expires as it's by no means certain they'll get any cheaper this side of Black Friday.

Boasting fantastic noise cancelling abilities via wireless Bluetooth (though there is the option to plug in a cable, to save battery), the QuietComfort 35 Mk II is rightly a huge seller, and widely acclaimed. It kickstarted the current market for premium, Bluetooth, noise cancelling headphones.

What's more, all three colourways are available at this sweet, low price so you can choose between black, silver and rose gold.

Why you should buy Bose QuietComfort 35 II

The Mk II version of the Bose QC35 adds a button to summon Google Assistant or Alexa. So now the headphones excel as a music product, a headset for making phone calls, and an AI assistant.

Active noise cancelling is absolutely superb. It can be dialled up or down via the app to suit your location, and there is also a button to allow audio passthrough, so you can talk to your aeroplane's air crew, for instance, without the tiresome need to remove your headphones.

The sound quality with active noise cancelling on is very good indeed. Comfort is exemplary and the battery lasts 20 hours or so per charge.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II basically invented the market for premium wireless, noise-cancelling headphones and the QC35 II remains a stunning pair of headphones, and probably the most successful of the last decade in terms of units sold.

Even Bose themselves will tell you that, while the new Noise Cancelling 700 has several improved features, including touch controls and very clever enhancement of your speech for calls and AI assistants, the sound and noise cancelling in them is actually not that different from the QC35 II.