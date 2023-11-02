UK limited Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has one big upgrade over the standard

Let's face it – when it comes to trends in tech, there is one which has been growing for a while now. Whether you love them or hate them, foldable phones have proven that they are here to stay, capturing the zeitgeist and offering useful functionality.

There are more models than ever before, too. Classic big hitters like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 remain sturdy options, but we also now see handsets like the OnePlus Open, the Google Pixel Fold and the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

It's Samsung who we're focused on today, though. They recently announced the release of a limited edition variant of their flagship flip phone. Known as the Z Flip 5 Retro, it's design is based on the iconic SGH-E700 flip phone, marking 20 years since that device launched.

Now, the cynics among you may think this is just a lick of paint and a new badge on the standard model, but that doesn't seem to be the case. On the launch page on the Samsung website, the retro edition model is listed as having 12GB of RAM, paired with 512GB of storage. That much RAM isn't an option on the standard model, and would make this model especially appealing to certain demographics.

That's a significant upgrade. Gaining that extra boost should make one of the best flip phones one the market even better, with more power to tackle multiple tasks at the same time.

Some have also suggested that this could just be an error on Samsung's part. That is a possibility, particularly as none of the base models have ever had that much RAM on board. That would be a fairly glaring omission, though.

If not, it makes it one of the most enticing prospects currently available in the foldable phone realm. The Z Flip 5 is already one of our top picks, after a durability test showcased just how far you can push it. Add in some extra RAM for a little more power in day-to-day tasks, and the Retro edition looks like a whole lot more than a lick of paint.

