Top 3 new shows to watch on Netflix for May 2022

Too many shows, too little time. I know, it's a dilemma. Netflix is known for its constant slew of bingeable series to keep you entertained for days, and May looks to be no different.

While it's been a rough couple of months for the streaming platform, which has seen numerous show cancellations , a drop in subscribers and a lawsuit to top it all of, Netflix is still rolling out plenty of terrific TV series that are well worth subscriber for – including the highly anticipated Stranger Things 4 , which will arrive at the end of the month.

Ahead of what is arguably the biggest exclusive in Netflix's catalogue, we've rounded up what's hot, what's got critics talking and what you can start watching this very weekend.

Note: These shows are specifically taken from Netflix UK although can be found in most territories or can alternatively be accessed with one of the best VPNs on the market today.

Better Call Saul – season 6

(Image credit: Michele K.Short / Netflix)

As someone that believes Breaking Bad is one of the best shows ever made, I should be imprisoned for not having started Better Call Saul. Well, now that the sixth and final season is rolling out on a weekly basis, it's the ideal time to catch up.

The crime drama chronicles how Jimmy McGill (played by Bob Odenkirk) goes from a former conman to criminal defence attorney Saul Goodman. Written by Peter Gould and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan, it comes as no surprise that all six series have received universal critical acclaim. The finale is set to premiere on August 15th, 2022.

Russian Doll – season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Season one of Russian Doll was a wonderfully written show, balancing its comedy and time loop shenanigans superbly. I liked it because it was standalone, a one and done you could say. However, due to its enormous popularity, a second season was greenlit.

Once again picking up with loveably sarcastic Nadia (Natasha Lyonne), the game developer gets sent back to 1982 when only 10 days away from celebrating her 40th birthday. Changing things up from Groundhog Day to Back to the Future, season two against all odds justifies its making.

Ozark – season 4

(Image credit: Netflix)

Is there nothing better than binging a fantastic series from start to finish? Ozark starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney has now come to a close, telling the story of a married couple who relocate their family to the Lake of the Ozarks after a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel goes wrong.

All four seasons (44 episodes in total) of the complex crime drama can now be watched, providing tremendous twists and powerful performances from its leads. Trending across social media for a controversial season finale, Ozark is a show many will talk about for years to come.