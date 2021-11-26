Top 5 Black Friday deals on football boots – pitch-perfect savings on all brands

Black Friday comes around oh so quickly. In fact, you've barely had a chance to recover from the year prior before it's here once again with all its frantic price-cutting action. It's good then that this year's best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals haven't disappointed so far, as it's certainly not easy keeping tabs on all of them.

With Christmas fast approaching, we're seeing heaps of discounts on football boots. The great thing about football boots is that, although you can spend lots of money on them, the line flattens a lot quicker than, say, sneakers which can fetch ungodly sums of money to collectors and enthusiasts alike. Footie boots do what they say on the tin, and Mo Salah's boots are going to be pretty similar to the ones you can purchase online or in-store – though we can't vouch for the player standing in them.

With that thought in mind: we've rounded up the best football boots in the Black Friday sales. With a pair of these kicks on your feet, nicknames like golden boot, the chosen one – these will be names that you'll grow accustomed to hearing game after game from your peers. Let's begin:

Adidas Copa Sense+ FG – now £175, save £55 at Pro Direct Adidas Copa Sense+ FG – now £175, save £55 at Pro Direct

Foam pods at the heel, instep, and outstep for what Adidas calls a 'hyperanatomical' fit – it's a pair of boots that approaches the beautiful game very seriously and with technical precision. £55 off retail and a pair of boots that guarantees only the purest of touches. Buy them now.

now £208, save £52 at Nike Nike Mercurial Superfly 8 Elite CR7 FG – now £208, save £52 at Nike

Cristiano Ronaldo's custom-made Vapors, which sport the Manchester United colors. He's probably the best player in the world, so these boots won't need any further introduction.

Adidas World Cup SG – now £90, save £40 at Pro Direct Adidas World Cup SG – now £90, save £40 at Pro Direct

Engineered in Germany for only the most precise, surgical and efficient footballing prowess. Adidas World Cup 5G is a piece of footballing history and the classic design appeals to a wide range of consumers. Get £40 off them now.

Nike Mercurial Vapor XIV Academy AG – now £60, save £13 at Pro Direct Nike Mercurial Vapor XIV Academy AG – now £60, save £13 at Pro Direct

The newest Nike Mercurial Vapor boots take the classic streamlined look of some of the original models and combine them with bright colors for a statement piece of footwear to demolish rivals.