This MPV combines hydrogen and battery power for a mammoth 700-mile range

Revo Zero is on a mission to build a global hydrogen refuelling network, but in doing so, it is also dabbling in the art of car design. Its "Energy" is the first model to promote its tech and the first customers can actually pre-order.

That doesn’t necessarily mean it will actually enter production, but the zero emissions battery and hydrogen powertrain offers specification that makes for some very interesting reading. Revo Zero claims it can reach a maximum range of 700-miles, while refuelling is slated to take just seven minutes via an "average" H70 dispenser – a reference to the brand's proposed high-powered hydrogen fuel dispensers.

Revo Zero is fantastically vague on the intricacies of its pFC (plug-in fuel cell) hybrid powertrain, but from what we can gather, it is primarily an EV, sucking power from massive onboard battery packs. However, on-board hydrogen tanks then power an equally vague "onboard charger" that acts as range extender to charge the battery packs.

(Image credit: Revo Zero)

Obviously, the rapid refuelling figure is with regards to brimming the hydrogen tanks, which is arguably no slower than topping up a petrol or diesel car, while Revo Zero says the onboard battery packs can also be charged at home and, presumably, from the public charging network.

If you are scratching your head after reading the scant technical details, you might be even more bemused after ogling the exterior and interior design mock-ups.

Stylistically, it looks a bit like someone over at Haim Saban sketched a Range Rover for The Power Rangers, although we're not sure whether it is an SUV, minivan or MPV. Confusion occurs thanks to the twin sliding doors that create a cavernous entrance for up to six people.

(Image credit: Revo Zero)

There’s also a full width light bar at the front that encompasses the headlamps, indicators and daytime running lights. It certainly isn’t hideous, but we know the looks will be divisive.

Inside, there’s a giant, Tesla-esque portrait infotainment display, as well as several supplementary screens that take care of driving information. There are also six individual seats spread over three rows, similar to the current Kia EV9, while wood trim and natural fabrics make the interior feel modern and airy. Well, about as modern and airy as computer renders get, anyway.

Revo Zero seems hell bent on chasing hydrogen as a genuine alternative to fossil fuel, as well as today's often slow EV charging solutions. It recently announced that it enlisted the help of renowned architect Javier Alonso Madrid to assist in rolling out its hydrogen fuelling station technology, so it's not messing about.

(Image credit: Revo Zero)

Currently, customers interested in the Revo Zero Energy can put down a $500 deposit. However, there’s no word on when it will actually make production. If you thought Tesla’s Cybertruck was flakey, you might want to keep your dollars in your pocket... for now, at least.