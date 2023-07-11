This monster ROG gaming laptop is at its best ever price for Prime Day

With the price cut, this laptop is an even better deal

Rog Scar Strix 16
(Image credit: Future)
Andy Sansom
By Andy Sansom
published

There comes a point with gaming laptops where you can pretty much run anything at maximum specs. The ASUS ROG Strix SCAR 16 is past that point. This is a machine that belies its RGB lighting and is in fact a serious gaming juggernaut. The price drop is also pretty serious too, a regular £3,499 price has plunged to £3,003. 

In my review of this machine, I was full of praise for its Intel i9-powered performance 32GB of RAM and impressive GeForce RTX 4080 GPU. The 240Hz display is a joy to look at as well, offering soaring framerates for your favourite games. 

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16: was £3499

Asus ROG Strix Scar 16: was £3499 now £3003
This is a top-performing gaming monster that offers pure unadulterated power. With 32GB of RAM, a 13th generation Intel i9 processor and a GeForce RTX 4080 GPU this laptop can compete with pretty much anything.

It might sound trite but my main memory from this machine aside from the almighty performance was the keyboard. With a surprisingly minimalist design, it is the best keyboard I've ever used, perfect when a mis-input could cost you the game. 

My main concern with this machine was the volume it could reach, but if that's not a problem then you'll be hard-pressed to find a better-performing laptop setup, especially at this new price. 

If you've got an Xbox Game Pass subscription on PC, you'll definitely appreciate the whopping 2 TB of SSD storage to swap between games at high speed.  Battery life, so often an Achilles heel of gaming laptops is also impressive. 2 hours of intense gaming without being plugged in is a strong showing while 5 hours of general use is also not to go unnoticed.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Andy Sansom
Andy Sansom
Staff Writer

Andy is T3's Tech Staff Writer, covering all things technology, including his biggest passions such as gaming, AI, phones, and basically anything cool and expensive he can get his hands on. If he had to save one possession from a fire it would be his PlayStation 5. He previously worked for Tom’s Guide - where he got paid to play with ChatGPT every day. When it comes to streaming, Andy will have his headphones glued in whilst watching something that will make him laugh. He studied Creative Writing at university, but also enjoys supporting his favourite football team (Liverpool), watching F1, teaching himself guitar, and spending time with his dog.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸