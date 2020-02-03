This mega smartwatch is more powerful than your smartphone!

If you think smartwatches by the likes of Apple and Samsung are on the chunky side, then you should try this on for size.

Called the Ticwris Max, it has a widescreen, 640 x 480 resolution, 2.86-inch display and basically looks like a smartphone strapped to your wrist.

With a surprisingly low price of $150, it’s sold by Gearbest and includes a lot of what you’d expect from a more expensive smartwatch. The feature set includes 4G connectivity and an IP67 waterproof rating.

The watch case measures in at 75.2 x 52 x 16.6mm, while the strap is 32mm wide.

Unlike most other smartwatches, there is an 8.0-megapixel camera for HD video calls and, Ticwris says, a Face ID-style biometric unlock system. This is said to use an algorithm which “extracts 1,068 facial features” to identify you when you raise your wrist.

(Image credit: Ticwris)

The simply enormous 2,880 mAh battery is good for a claimed five to seven days, and to put that into context, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has a battery with just a tenth of the Ticwris’ capacity.

The watch is powered by a quad-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and runs Android 7.1.1. There’s also integrated GPS, 4G and Wi-Fi.

(Image credit: Ticwris)

Retailer Gearbest says the watch has health and fitness apps, can measure your heart rate, and has access to the Google Play Store. Said to be the largest smartwatch in the world, and with the biggest battery, the Ticwris Max weighs in at 153g, making it significantly heavier than other smartwatches.

The watch is available in black or silver, is priced at $150 and can be ordered now, but shipping to the UK is estimated to take 12 to 17 business days. You may also have to pay import taxes when it arrives.

Buy now for $150 / £116 at Gearbest

