This HP 14 laptop with Windows 10 is a Boxing Day steal at £200 off

The Boxing Day sales extravaganza is up and running and if you're looking for the best laptop deals then we just found one for you – £200 off the HP 14-ck0517sa Windows 10 laptop from Currys, part of the Currys Boxing Day sale.

With an Intel Core i5-7200U processor inside, 4GB of RAM, and a generous 256GB of SSD storage space. The HP 14 laptop comes with a 14-inch, full HD display, and you can pick it up in gold, red or silver.

HP 14 Laptop | now £399 at Currys (was £599)

Boxing Day deal hunters looking for a quality new laptop should check out this very attractive deal on the stylish and highly portable HP 14 laptop. The CK0517SA model comes with a 14-inch screen, Intel Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD and 4GB of RAM. A Full HD display completes the package. With £200 off for Boxing Day, this is a great computing deal.View Deal

To tempt you in Currys is offering discounts on Microsoft Office and McAfee security software when you buy this laptop, so it's a Boxing Day computing deal we wouldn't be dismissing lightly.

Keep checking back through the day as we bring you the very best Boxing Day sales discounts that we can find online. There's no better opportunity to pick up the best tech at the best prices ready for 2019.

Boxing Day sales around the web