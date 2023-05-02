This high-end network audio player could be Denon's best yet

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're serious about sound then Denon needs no introduction, and its latest network audio player is going to be music to your ears. The DNP-2000NE Network Audio Player promises the perfect combination of sound quality and convenience, enabling you to stream high quality audio from all kinds of sources both local and remote. It's designed to work with any hi-fi system, bringing the best of modern technology to the best audio setups old or new.

The DNP-2000NE uses Denon's HEOS system to communicate with other Denon kit, and the app supports all the key streamers including Tidal, Spotify, Amazon and others. But it's what the Denon does with its audio that's important: this streamer has a serious specification.

Denon DNP-2000NE network audio player: key features

The DNP-2000NE has Denon's Advanced AL32 Processing Plus, which offers upsampling to 384kHz and bit-extension to 32-bit to get the best possible audio quality from all kinds of audio. There are four high precision 384KHz ES9018K2M DACs, and the configuration is similar to that of the highly rated flagship DCD-A110 CD player. The analogue and digital circuit boards are isolated from one another to prevent interference and noise, and everything is synchronised by the Denon Master Clock.

Connections are wide-ranging, with Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB, and Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 and HDMI ARC. And where many network players can stream from phones over Bluetooth, the Denon can stream in the opposite direction too. There's also CEC so your Denon is controlled by the TV remote when you're using it as part of a home cinema setup.

The Denon DNP-2000NE will be available in June 2023 from Denon.com and from Peter Tyson in the UK. The Black and Premium Silver finishes will cost €1599/£1399, while the Graphite Silver will be €1799/£1599.