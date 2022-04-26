This fitness mirror uses voice and gesture controls to help you work out

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Fitness mirrors are the latest in home gym technology and have proved hugely popular in the last few years, especially as the pandemic closed off many of our other options. Unlike treadmills or spin bikes, these mirrors take up little space, making them ideal for us city dwellers with barely enough room for the furniture we have.

Fiture is the latest in a long line of companies to offer a fitness mirror, which now includes everyone from NordicTrack and Echelon to Tempo and Lululemon. Fiture's offering is a simple and relatively affordable one with the unique inclusion of voice and gesture control. While the mirror is mainly controlled via its smartphone app, a simple raised hand can start a session and a thumbs up or thumbs down can rate the workout.

Maggie Lu, Fiture's CEO is ex-Peloton, as is its VP of content Lisa Niren, so the team has experience in creating engaging workout sessions. There's a wide range of workouts available for the device, from pilates and barre to HIIT, boxing and strength, classed by a range of instructors, including Niren.

(Image credit: Fiture)

One of the big selling points that Fiture promotes is its live form correction. It uses its Motion Engine technology to assess if you are performing the workout correctly and offers feedback to help correct your form. Lululemon's Mirror offers feedback from instructors in live sessions but this AI-based offering seems to be a first.

The Mirror – now owned by Lululemon is clearly Fiture's biggest competitor. The products have the same retail price of $1495 in the US and both have a monthly fee of $39 for workout sessions. The products even have a similar look, with a choice of leaning the mirror against the wall or mounting it.

The speakers appear to be mounted higher on the Fiture model though which should help the sound and the frame comes in a choice of five colors to match your room. The sunlight (bronze) and Oasis (teal) models are particularly appealing.

The Fiture mirror was first launched in China this time last year and is shipping in the US from this month. I look forward to trying it out in the coming months to see how it performs.